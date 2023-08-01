If you want to make the most of your valuable entertainment dollar, there’s probably no bigger bang for your buck now than the phenomenal, profoundly powerful “Into the Woods,” presented by Countryside Community Theatre at North Scott High School, Eldridge.

Directed by Circa ’21 veteran Tom Walljasper, music directed by Ryan Riewerts and pit orchestra conducted by Nathan Windt of St. Ambrose University, this production is packed with stars on and off stage and is a literal feast for the senses.

A scene from the new “Into the Woods” at Countryside Community Theatre (photos by Jonathan Turner).

There is so much to love and admire about this show, partly because there is so much going on IN the show – one of legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim’s most popular.

James Lapine (original book writer and director who partnered with Sondheim three years earlier on the equally iconic “Sunday in the Park With George”) takes everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brings them together in the archetypal woods for a multi-layered fairy tale that is witty, snarky and deeply touching.

Pigeons play a key part in the story’s plot.

The crowded story (which premiered on Broadway in 1987) follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse by getting four items for the Witch. Many other familiar fairy-tale characters play pivotal roles.

“Into the Woods” at North Scott High School, Eldridge, is directed by Tom Walljasper.

Everyone’s wish is granted by the end of Act I, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results, including the massive wife of a giant who seeks revenge for her husband’s slaying.

“Into the Woods” won three major Tony Awards (Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical for Joanna Gleason), in a year dominated by The Phantom of the Opera, and it again conquered Broadway last year in a wondrous revival starring Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, and Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince.

The new, complex fairy tale is moving not only because of its timeless themes of love, loss, dreams, regrets, parenthood, self-discovery, pain, community and boundless adventure, but by the beautiful way they’re set to insightful, clever words and gorgeous, jaunty, often heart-wrenching music by Sondheim (his notorious wordplay reaches so many peaks here).

“Into the Woods” features (L-R) Emily Winn, David Wilkinson, Megan Warren and AJ Weber.

The Countryside crew proves more than up to this daunting, gigantic task. Firstly, Walljasper and his immensely talented production team have created an enchanting visual world.

With set designer Ashton Charfauros and technical director Richard Baker, the expansive, detailed greenery of this show not only extends along the front of the stage, surrounding the orchestra pit (and its terrific 15 musicians), but the woods wind their way into the lobby at North Scott.

The many projections as backdrop were done by Bret Churchill.

The backdrop of the musical is constantly changing thanks to the dramatically atmospheric, stunning photos (often of varied forests) compiled by Bret Churchill, the projection and sound designer. Moving pictures are interspersed at key points — including swirling clouds for Jack’s first-act “Giants in the Sky” and the tense second-act appearance of the female giant (Janeen Mack), who’s shown in videos on screen, and we briefly see her face a couple times.

Jenny Winn, left, as the Witch, with Sofia Magalhaes as Rapunzel.

That’s a major deviation from the original Broadway version (which I got to see), where the giant (there is one in each act) is entirely unseen. Another illuminating addition that Walljasper and Co. have made is having a young featured actress (Sophia Marmion) play a silent role as a kind-of audience stand-in (on stage most of the show observing), and to whom the Narrator (Chris Tracy) is telling this story — bound in his red book.

Sophia Marmion, left, is a featured actress and Krianna Walljasper is Little Red Ridinghood.

Though Marmion doesn’t have any lines, her role is emotionally important, as it often gives a partner whom other characters sing to and bond with, such as Krianna Walljasper, as a spunky Little Red Ridinghood. They hug at the end of her “I Know Things Now,” for example, and the girl clad in overalls lends extra poignance at the show finale, which includes the transcendent “Children Will Listen.”

The gloriously colorful production is enlivened by the perfect costuming by Bradley Robert Jensen, resident costume designer at Circa ’21, who’s also provided costumes for The Mockingbird and Playcrafters. His attention to detail, character and flair is formidable, especially given there are 25 actors on stage (with Jenny Winn as the Witch alone getting two very different outfits, for before and after her amazing, quick transformation).

Sophia Marmion, left, Jenny Winn, Megan Warren and AJ Weber.

Winn — a longtime QC theater shining light — alone is worth the affordable price of admission here. She gives an absolutely staggering, tour-de-force performance, in her CCT debut. Since she’s already tackled the rapid-fire Sondheim “Getting Married Today” (from “Company”), I had no doubt Winn as the ugly Witch would nail the first-act rap, and she cuts a forbidding, anguished figure even after she emerges as a green-caped, blonde beauty with black boots.

Winn’s mesmerizing “Stay with Me” and “Last Midnight” are among many highlights of a show filled with them. One of several ways this production is special is that it’s bursting with young performers, including Winn’s super talented daughter, Emily (who is Cinderella and in real life going into junior year at Davenport Central).

Casey Scott singing “Giants In The Sky.”

Emily is a radiant, innocent Cinderella — like Krianna Walljasper, boasting a strong, ringing voice in “A Very Nice Prince” and “On the Steps of the Palace.” Casey Scott (Jack) is a 2021 Davenport North graduate; Walljasper a 2021 Moline alum; Croix Baker (Rapunzel’s Prince) a 2023 Central grad; AJ Weber (as the winning, relatable, stressed Baker) is a 2022 Augustana College alum, and Sofia Magalhaes (as the messed-up songbird Rapunzel) currently attends Augustana.

Among my many favorite songs in the show is “Agony” (and its Act II reprise), delivered perfectly by the dashing, charming princes — Baker and David Wilkinson (Cinderella’s Prince). They lend their deep, resonant voices to the amusing tales of the proud, puffed-up men’s frustration at seeking the unattainable.

David Wilkinson (center) and Croix Baker as the princes in “Agony.”

Wilkinson nails another high point in the show with the great Megan Warren as the Baker’s Wife, in Act II with the bewitching, romantic “Any Moment.” The woods represent an otherworldly unreality, where anything can happen, including a whirlwind affair between a plain, flustered baker’s wife and a supremely confident, smooth prince.

Megan Warren and David Wilkinson in “Any Moment.”

Warren (who owns Double Threat Studios) says in her program bio that “Into the Woods” is her favorite musical and it shows. Despite the many beloved storybook characters, her rock-solid, unpretentious role here is the true hero of the story. I love Warren’s “Moments in the Woods” (incredulous after her kissing the prince) and the delightful first-act “It Takes Two” with Weber as the Baker.

Chris Tracy (with book) plays the Narrator (contributed photo).

The top-to-bottom flawless cast includes a fierce, impassioned Katherine Zerull as Jack’s Mother; a darkly seductive Topher Elliott as The Wolf, and a fervent, forceful David Bonde as the Mysterious Man.

I sure hope Tom Walljasper (well-known for his countless stage roles) continues directing, for he obviously knows how to put on a high-quality, entertaining show. Performances of “Into the Woods” will continue at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Tickets are $16 each, available HERE.