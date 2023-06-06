One of the main attractions of any entertainment is how it can offer a blissful escape from your current cares, concerns and the pesky real world.

Of course, much of the best art can plunge us deep into the thorny realities and challenges of our existence, giving us illuminating insights.

The new, super colorful and fun “SpongeBob Musical” – which premiered last weekend at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre — blissfully, seamlessly and flawlessly does both. It sings and soars over weighty issues with the fizzy, light-as-air breeziness of the many bubbles that occasionally drift over its stage.

Ryan Hurdle is SpongeBob and Sydney Rosebrough is Sandy in the new musical at Spotlight, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

Based on the phenomenally popular Nickelodeon animated series, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (which premiered in 1999 and inspired three feature films and two spinoff series), the ecstatically entertaining musical takes the 2-D cartoon characters and brings them to boisterous 3-D life.

SpongeBob was a perennial favorite among my two sons growing up (they’re now in their 20s), but I could never bring myself to care or enjoy much about the series as I quickly did with the stage version. With cartoonishly passionate, over-the-top performances, the Spotlight cast practically demands you care. About a talking, singing sponge.

The underwater shenanigans are led by the outstanding Ryan Hurdle, a 23-year-old Augie grad, who embodies the cheerful, optimistic character with infectious glee, innocence and loose-limbed, manic energy. That amazing energy and commitment to character applies to the entire 22-member cast.

Ryan Hurdle, left, and Jacob Johnson in “The SpongeBob Musical.”

I don’t remember the animated SpongeBob (who naturally seems squat, with short arms and legs) as being anywhere as flexible and limber, arching his arms and legs as enthusiastically as Hurdle (truly a fitting name here) does here.

But beyond his goofy physicality, the actor nails the idealism and earnestness of SpongeBob. I wish I could have his relentlessly sunny outlook – even as the town faces extinction at the climax of the story (when they face their last seven minutes on earth), SpongeBob implores them to make it their best seven minutes ever.

In the portrayal of Hurdle, Adam Sanders as the ignorant, adorable Patrick Star and Sydney Rosebrough as strong scientist Sandy, our three main heroes are pure, sweet and hopeful as they band together to save Bikini Bottom from a doomsday scenario.

Bikini Bottom rocks

The musical opens with a violent tremor that rocks the entire underwater town of Bikini Bottom. It was caused by the nearby Mount Humongous, a volcano that will soon erupt, throwing the town into a panic.

SpongeBob cheers up an upset Patrick by praising their relationship, as best friends forever (the jaunty, cute and irresistible “BFF”). With the town in worried chaos over the impending doom, married villains Plankton and Karen try to convince the citizens to enter an escape pod that ensures safety—a cover-up for their secret scheme to hypnotize them into liking the chum that they serve at their restaurant.

One of the highlights of the Friday opening-night show I saw was the talented ensemble member Jack Cockayne taking on the wily, wicked Plankton role (from regular Caleb Swinney) with an amazingly assured poise. His rap number, T.I.’s “When the Going Gets Tough,” is one of many highlights, with very cool dancing – the musical’s exuberant, stylish choreography is by Bethany Sanders.

Brant Peitersen, right, as Mr. Krabs with the residents of Bikini Bottom.

One of the unique pleasures of the SpongeBob musical (with a witty, smart book by Kyle Jarrow) is that it’s a jukebox show in a way, with music by popular artists.

But instead of cramming the show full of existing hits by one megastar or group, all the tremendously varied songs were written for the show (arranged and orchestrated by Tom Kitt) by a treasure trove of A-listers – including David Bowie, Brian Eno, Cyndi Lauper, Steven Tyler, Lady Antebellum, John Legend, They Might Be Giants, Panic! At the Disco, Sara Bareilles, and Plain White T’s, among others.

The “SpongeBob” world premiere was in 2016 in Chicago, and it opened on Broadway in December 2017.

She’s so beautifully unusual

One of my favorite songs in the show is “Hero Is My Middle Name,” co-written by pop star Cyndi Lauper, and the inspiring, defiant and proud anthem is sung by Hurdle, Sanders and Rosebrough as they muster courage to stop the volcano. Look for their classic last pose, that evokes astronauts looking skyward.

Adam Sanders, left, Sydney Rosebrough and Ryan Hurdle.

Given her track record (the Tony-winning 2012 “Kinky Boots,” which has been done at Circa ’21), why hasn’t Lauper written another full musical? We’re waiting…

As Sandy, the squirrel scientist, Rosebrough is a feisty, powerful stand-in for those facing discrimination for being different and fighting the anti-science masses. In “SpongeBob,” the town actually blames her for their problems.

Sydney Rosebrough is the scientist squirrel Sandy.

In addition to that, the wacky show echoes other real issues in recent years, like the climate emergency (and climate crisis deniers), government corruption, and people propping up someone as an ill-equipped savior.

Though the musical (wonderfully directed by Noah Hill) doesn’t do it in a direct way, “SpongeBob” seems to be a great representation of LGBTQ Pride, timed perfectly to Pride Month.

I honestly don’t know if any of the characters are gay – SpongeBob, Squidward? I actually Googled it the other night, and there are arguments for and against. But one main argument in the show seems to be (as a “Shrek The Musical” song put it), “let your freak flag fly.” Be yourself, be proud of yourself, whoever that may be.

Colorful characters

The show is deliriously multi-hued, with the sparkly backdrop complementing the many colors of costumes (expertly designed by Sara Wegener), and the vibe brings to mind the rainbow of pride flags and logos.

The Q in LGBTQ usually stands for “queer” or “questioning,” and there’s definitely a questioning angle to “The SpongeBob Musical” – what do we stand for as a people, who do we trust, how do we cooperate and help each other?

Brycen Witt as Squidward leads the tap number, “I’m Not A Loser.”

And of these colorful characters, the one who personally faces a crisis of confidence is Squidward Q Tentacles, played hilariously by Brycen Witt (who was indelible in Spotlight’s “The Producers” and “All Shook Up”). He’s the perfect manifestation of the perennially pissed-off, annoyed Squidward – tall, lanky, awkward and standing ramrod straight.

Apparently, real squids have eight arms and two tentacles, and here Wegener fits Witt in striped pants with an extra pair of legs and built-in shoes. Another stupendous highlight is the flashy, big Busby Berkeley-style number “I’m Not a Loser” in Act 2. Witt and the ensemble show off dazzling tap skills, and when he twirls around, the four legs make a dizzying, delightful sight.

Dizzying and delightful sums up the whole show, including Brant Peitersen as Mr. Krabs, Lexi Pelzer as his daughter Pearl, Rebecca Casad as Karen, Amber Whitaker as the mayor, and Jacob Johnson as Patchy the Pirate – who is uproarious in interacting with the audience before each act and leads the rambunctious “Poor Pirates” at top of Act 2.

Adam Sanders is the goofy, dumb lunk Patrick Star.

The great music director Katie Griswold leads a hot 15-person pit (mostly off-stage on the floor) from an elevated platform on stage, simultaneously playing a secondary keyboard part. “Tomorrow Is” and “Miss You” are two more standout songs, and the cast showcases solid harmonies.

"SpongeBob" continues at Spotlight