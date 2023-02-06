In the unending drive to live healthfully and protect our planet, “all natural” is often an all positive phrase.

But Mother Nature can be a real bitch sometimes, as proven in the insightful, intense, intelligent new production of “Natural Shocks” at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.

In the typically one-woman show (by the popular playwright Lauren Gunderson), Angela is trapped in her basement, waiting out an approaching tornado. Though a self-proclaimed unreliable narrator, she begins to reflect on a lifetime of trauma, illuminating the truth behind her endangerment.

Based on Hamlet’s famous “To be or not to be” soliloquy, the 2018 “Natural Shocks” is “a damning condemnation of violence, abuse, and firearms in America,” according to a synopsis. But it’s also surprisingly sweet, funny and life-affirming.

Stars of the play are (clockwise from lower left) Kira Rangel, Lora Adams, Trish Foster and Noel Huntley.

The new intimate, exhilarating production, directed by Augustana College junior Roger Pavey, Jr., stars four women (not just one), all playing Angela — Lora Adams, Kira Rangel, Trish Foster and Noel Jean Huntley. “Natural Shocks” is subtitled “A One Woman Play in a Tornado.”

Pavey, a super talented and smart director, wrote in his director’s note:

“While we are not representing even close to all identities of women this story’s issues affect and attack, and while this play will not solve the issue at hand, and while I have led the creation of this piece from a place of privilege, I am proud of the story we are telling and our efforts to represent those who are affected – and to remind you of the relevancy and tragedy America continues to face.”

While one-person shows offer grueling, triumphant tour-de-force opportunities, it makes perfect sense to open up this play to a varied palette of dedicated artists. They’re each wearing the same outfit, playing the same chatty, stressed-out, relatable character, but each of the women put their own distinct spin on the role.

Pavey also gives each actress a break, in only having to learn one-quarter of the dialogue, starting with Black Box co-founder and co-owner Lora Adams, who arrives out of breath and confused at this impending natural disaster. By the end of this rollercoaster ride, in which Angela talks directly to the audience (like to a therapist or a good friend), we’re also breathless in awe after being emotionally walloped.

Lora Adams

Adams’s Angela freaks out and wishes this was a dream, but it’s a literal nightmare.

We learn she’s an insurance agent; had a difficult relationship with her mom, is married, and keeps a gun in the basement. She’s friendly and tells bad jokes (“What’s the difference between a life insurance policy and a man? The life insurance will mature.”)

One of the play’s themes is that life is all about chance and risks.

From a famous speech

Gunderson takes the play title from Shakespeare’s immortal “Hamlet” Act III soliloquy, which famously starts:

To be, or not to be: that is the question:

Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,

Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,

And by opposing end them? To die: to sleep;

No more; and by a sleep to say we end

The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks

That flesh is heir to, ’tis a consummation

Devoutly to be wish’d…

As the second Angela, Trish Foster most communicates her passion for insurance, AND re-insurance. She is very smiling, fun, and refers to the “Hamlet” speech, saying “Natural Shocks” would make a great band name.

Trish Foster

In one of many thought-provoking moments, Angela notes people are much more scared of planes than cars, though motor vehicles kill many more people a year. The fear is mainly because we drive the cars, and have no control over the plane, Foster says.

Kira Rangel brings her big, fiery personality to the part and attacks the notion that nature is pure, gentle, and kind. “Cancer is natural, too,” she cynically says, noting her mom died from the disease three years ago.

Does nature care?

Nature can be beautiful, but it is literally apathetic – it doesn’t care; it’s rough, can be terrible, and just is what it is, Angela says. We first learn with Rangel the terrible challenges she’s had in her marriage, and that she hates her husband.

Kira Rangel

She thought about leaving him in the middle of the night, but didn’t, citing her similarities to Hamlet, the tortured prince, wracked by indecision and the inability to act.

These four women can certainly act, though, and the lovely bits of “Natural Shocks” also emerge when Rangel tells how Angela fell for her husband working at a casino (more games of chance), and how her mom made her strong, determined and resilient.

Noel Huntley’s section is perhaps the darkest, most tragic and most difficult to watch. But she relates the sunny time she met her lover at an insurance conference (“like meeting someone you should have known your entire life”). Again, Angela thinks it was a dream.

Noel Jean Huntley

We learn her nightmare, that her husband relentlessly beats her, and Huntley rightly reveals (as with any abused woman) that she doesn’t deserve to be treated like this.

Gunderson supplies a surprising plot twist at the end of the show, which also features mesmerizing lighting and sound effects. “Natural Shocks” will conclude its run at Black Box (1623 5th Ave., Moline) this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

