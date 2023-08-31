The most shocking thing I discovered Wednesday night at the tense thriller “Witness for the Prosecution” at Playcrafters Barn Theatre – other than its brutal twist ending – was repeated references to a 56-year-old murder victim as “elderly.”

As someone who’s exceeded that age, really???? Say it ain’t so, Agatha.

Once I collected my jaw off the seat during the invited dress rehearsal, I greatly admired the passion and patience displayed by this very capable cast of the new production, which is given an abbreviated, welcome return run this weekend after a long wait.

Bobby Metcalf stars as accused murderer Leonard Vole.

The famed Agatha Christie play, directed by Victor Angelo, will be performed Sept. 1-4, 2023, with 7:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday, and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

The original production, in March 2023, was canceled due to several positive COVID cases in the cast. The entire original cast returns in fine form (just days after the last Playcrafters show closed, “Circle Mirror Transformation”) — Guy Cabell, Makis Witt, Cassie Dowell, Don Faust, Kevin Keck, Bobby Metcalf, Adrick Woodruf, Valerie Hansel, Suzanne Braswell, Pam Cantrell, Nathan Lundburg, Storm Baca, Shyan DeVoss, and Tyler Henning.

Suzanne Braswell as Janet Mackenzie, testifies during “Witness for the Prosecution.”

In the story, Leonard Vole (a friendly, unassuming Bobby Metcalf, in his Playcrafters debut and first stage role since freshman year of high school) stands accused of murdering a rich (“elderly”!) widow, Emily French (unseen).

The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock, and a young man’s desperate fight to escape the hangman’s noose, according to a synopsis. Generally regarded as one of Christie’s most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end, barreling towards the dramatic, whiplash-inducing climax.

One of her best-known stories

“The Witness for the Prosecution” (set in 1950s London) has become one of Agatha Christie’s most adapted and best-known stories. It was first published in 1925 in the U.S. under the title ‘Traitor’s Hands’ in Flynn’s Weekly. Since its publication as a short story in the UK collection The Hound of Death in 1933, it has been adapted for film, TV and radio.

“Witness for the Prosecution” features Tyler Henning and Shyan DeVoss.

It was published in America in the collection of the same title in 1948. The following year, the first film adaptation was made, directed by John Glyn-Jones for UK TV. Persuaded by Peter Saunders, the producer of The Mousetrap, in 1953 Christie returned to the text and adapted the short story for the stage.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Playcrafters production is Shyan DeVoss, who is overpowering and dominant as the mysterious, German wife of Leonard Vole, Romaine. While he is nervous and jumpy, strongly denying he committed murder (even though he had motive, since French left her entire estate to him), DeVoss as Romaine at first steadfastly defends Leonard, giving him an alibi, but she becomes the intense, dark title character of the play.

She is serious and severe, and even in her initial defense, DeVoss seems like she’s roiling under the surface and hiding something in her first court testimony. She appears annoyed and disgusted, which doesn’t sit well with Vole’s bitter, cynical defense attorney, Sir Wilfrid Robarts (an excellent, relatable Don Faust).

In a later adaptation, Christie changed Romaine Vole’s name to Christine and altered the play’s wild ending — the prolific author felt theater needed something more visually dramatic and violent, according to Christie ‘s official website.

Don Faust plays Vole’s defense attorney.

The play opened in London at the Winter Garden Theatre, and by 1954 Witness for the Prosecution was one of three Christie plays running simultaneously in the West End, a feat which she was the first female playwright to achieve.

The surprise “Witness” ending calls to mind the legendary twist ending of Christie’s “The Mousetrap” (1952), which is by far the longest-running play in the world.

DeVoss also spreads her dramatic wings in a key late scene in Act II, where she plays an unnamed blonde woman, who suddenly appears to give Wilfrid letters (for money) that will play a pivotal role in the case. DeVoss displays a loud, feverishly emotional character here, with a Cockney accent.

Also distinguishing themselves in the solid Playcrafters cast include Valerie Hansel as the judge, Kevin Keck as the prosecutor Mr. Myers, Tyler Henning as Carter (and court stenographer), Suzanne Braswell as Janet Mackenzie, Emily French’s housekeeper, and Storm Marie Baca as Greta (and a colorful, vital role at the end).

“Witness for the Prosecution” features Guy Cabelll, left, Don Faust and Kevin Keck.

Make the most of your holiday weekend, and make a date for this killer courtroom drama, featuring lots of fireworks.

General admission tickets ($15, and $13 for military and seniors) are available on the Playcrafters website HERE, or by calling 309-762-0330.