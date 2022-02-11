The next production in the Monmouth College theater season — Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists” — has been two years in the making.



Originally scheduled on campus for the spring of 2020, the feminist 2016 comedy was a casualty of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But director Vanessa Campagna is finally able to bring the “accessible” play to life. It will be staged Feb. 17-20 in the College’s Wells Theater.

Director Vanessa Campagna

“It’s very fun, and wow, will audiences see some fine acting from very strong student actors,” Campagna said in a recent college release. She’s the theatre department chair and an associate professor.



That fine acting includes three of the four students who were scheduled to play their roles in 2020: Emma Wohlstadter ’22 of Macomb, Ill.; Allie Bryan ’22 of Abingdon, Ill.; and Gabriela Madu ’23 of Montego Bay, Jamaica. The newcomer is Celeste Lythgoe ’24 of Lafayette, Colo.



The four students will portray, respectively, playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, French colonial rebel Marianne Angelle and former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette — four women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror in the 1790s.



“This is two years in the making,” said Campagna. “Unequivocally, it has been worth the wait.”



One of America’s most-produced playwrights



Campagna is especially excited to be directing a play by Gunderson, who has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. Gunderson (who lives in San Francisco) is two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for “I and You” and “The Book of Will,” the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Playwright Lauren Gunderson

“Lauren Gunderson is a contemporary American female playwright,” the director said. “She’s quite prolific, and all of her plays are really accessible. They’re smart plays, and she writes really strong characters, imaginative work. Her characters are very rich, very complicated.”



Gunderson was named the most produced playwright in America by American Theatre Magazine in 2017 and 2019. “The Revolutionists” premiered in 2016, and also will be staged by Moline’s Black Box Theatre March 3-12.



“The given circumstances — the when and the where — are another time and place, but the language is very modern, very 21st century,” said Campagna. “(Gunderson) brilliantly blends those two distinct periods, and it works.”



In addition to the costumes and set design, the audience will receive help in their transportation to a different time through the efforts of a recently retired Monmouth music professor.



“Music figures prominently in the production,” said Campagna. “I could not be more thrilled that Carolyn Suda will be playing cello live for the production. Her baroque cello music…will really ground us in the late 18th century.”



The show must go on



Although “The Revolutionists” was not staged on schedule, it was the only production sidetracked by the pandemic, a fact that Campagna and the rest of her theatre colleagues attribute to a collaborative effort.



“So many theatre programs across the country are not back in full force yet,” she said, crediting the college’s COVID policies, as well as internal protocols within her department, for the shows continuing to go on at Monmouth. “The students are following the rules. We can have tons of policies, but at the end of the day, no one is in their dorm with them to follow them around and make sure they’re being safe and smart. They are committed to their own health and safety and committed to their art. In two years, we’ve not had a single person involved in a production test positive.”



And that’s important, said Campagna, as theatre majors begin to think of life after Monmouth.



“Across the campus, we’re just very committed to ensuring students are prepared to be successful in their careers, and for theatre, that means you have to have a resume with production credits,” she said. “Our students need that. It’s what they’re paying for. It’s our ethical responsibility, as a department, to find ways to do that.”

Outside of Monmouth, Campagna serves as senior co-chair of the Mid-America Theatre Conference’s Playwriting Symposium.



Those attending “The Revolutionists” will be required to wear masks, but seating will not be socially distanced. Campagna said the play is equivalent to a movie rated PG-13 due to strong language.

“The Revolutionists” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wells Theater on campus. Tickets can be purchased at monmouthcollege.edu/box-office. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and $6 for students and faculty with a Monmouth College ID.