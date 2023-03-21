Rhythm City Casino Resort welcomes Collective Soul!

Collective Soul will perform in the Event Center on July 13. Presales will open March 23, and regular ticket sales will be available beginning March 24.

Collective Soul (Rhythm City Casino Resort)

According to a release,

Seeing eye to eye, and ear to ear, is part of the secret sauce of why Collective Soul continues to both record and play together at an uncompromised level of high quality. Working in tandem, sharing unbridled opinions, and listening to what everyone else has to say without recrimination are all key proponents in fostering Collective Soul’s perpetual harmony. Collective Soul’s long-awaited 2022 album release Vibrating simply sends the band’s artistic spirit into the next stratosphere. As 2023 unfurls, it is clear heaven continues to shine its light down on Collective Soul, a formidable five-man band humming along in unison with many more good vibrations of their own to share with the masses far and wide. Rhythm City Casino Resort

A Collective Soul VIP Meet & Greet Experience, which will allow access to a Collective Soul meet-and-greet, one photo opportunity with Collective Soul and one limited-edition merchandise gift. Tickets to the VIP Meet & Greet Experience will be available in a limited quantity and do not include tickets to the performance, and a Collective Soul VIP Merchandise Bundle containing one limited-edition merchandise gift will be available and will not include tickets to the performance.

Presales will be Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m., and regular ticket sales will be available Friday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online at here or at The Market at Rhythm City.

Collective Soul takes the stage Thursday, July 13, 8:00 p.m., at Rhythm City Casino Resort in the Event Center, located at 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For more information, click here.