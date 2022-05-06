Rhythm City Casino will host its first Blues Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

Jamiah Rogers

The featured acts for the night will include Jamiah Rogers, Hal Reed and the headliner Ana Popovic. Rogers is a blues artist from Chicago who is heavily influenced by the legendary Jimi Hendrix, while Reed is a local legend and a Blues Hall of Fame member, according to a Rhythm City release.

Ana Popovic

Celebrating 20 years as a touring musician, the award-winning guitar player, singer and songwriter Ana Popovic recently released “Live for LIVE,” a 90-minute CD & DVD demonstrating why she’s proudly looking back at a career of thousands of shows worldwide, the release says.

“This high-energy concert showcases not only Ana’s mesmerizing guitar skills, but also her fabulous band, successfully merging musical styles,” the casino said. She’s been called “one helluva guitar mplayer” by Bruce Springsteen and nominated for seven Blues Music Awards.

Her albums “Can You Stand The Heat” and “Unconditional” were USA Today Picks-Of-The-Week and featured on NPR Weekend Edition, who praised her “fiery technique on the Stratocaster.” Nearly all of Popovic’s albums reached the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. She and her six-piece band have toured tirelessly around the world, sharing stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and many others.

Like his father, Jamiah Rogers is also a multi-instrumentalist featuring drums, guitar, bass, piano and organ in his repertoire. At the age of 15, he started his first power trio band, Jamiah On Fire & The Red Machine. Jamiah was the lead vocalist and guitarist. In 2017, Rogers recorded his first solo release, Blues Superman.

Hal Reed

Hal Reed has a four-decade long tenure in Southern gospel, soul, and blues music. He has headlined for several Gospel Festivals and toured over the last 30 years as Men of Blues and Mississippi Journey. In 2005 and 2020, Reed earned a spot at the International Blues Challenge, and in 2021 he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. He has been featured in Big City Blues Magazine and in the online magazine, Blues Blast.