Misery and hilarity are on the horizon for the 2023 Richmond Hill Players season.
The Geneseo company has announced its 56th season, which includes the following plays:
- April 20-23 & 27-30: “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act,” a farce by Tom Smith, directed by Mike Skiles.
- June 1-4 & 8-11: “Misery” by William Goldman, based on the horror novel by Stephen King, directed by Dana Skiles.
- July 13-16 & 20-23: “Penny For Your Thoughts,” a comedy by Scott Haan, directed by Joe DePauw.
- Aug. 17-20 & 24-27: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a comedy by Joe DiPietro, directed by Jennifer Kingry.
- Oct. 5-8 & 12-15: “The Seafarer,” a drama by Conor McPherson, directed by Justin Raver.
- Nov. 9-12 & 16-19: “Unnecessary Farce,” a farce by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Jonathan Grafft.
The final show of Richmond Hill’s 2022 season, Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons,” will conclude this weekend, Nov. 17-20, at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park. For more information, visit the company website.