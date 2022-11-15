Misery and hilarity are on the horizon for the 2023 Richmond Hill Players season.

The Geneseo company has announced its 56th season, which includes the following plays:

April 20-23 & 27-30: “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act,” a farce by Tom Smith, directed by Mike Skiles.

“Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act,” a farce by Tom Smith, directed by Mike Skiles. June 1-4 & 8-11: “Misery” by William Goldman, based on the horror novel by Stephen King, directed by Dana Skiles.

“Misery” by William Goldman, based on the horror novel by Stephen King, directed by Dana Skiles. July 13-16 & 20-23: “Penny For Your Thoughts,” a comedy by Scott Haan, directed by Joe DePauw.

“Penny For Your Thoughts,” a comedy by Scott Haan, directed by Joe DePauw. Aug. 17-20 & 24-27: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a comedy by Joe DiPietro, directed by Jennifer Kingry.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” a comedy by Joe DiPietro, directed by Jennifer Kingry. Oct. 5-8 & 12-15: “The Seafarer,” a drama by Conor McPherson, directed by Justin Raver.

“The Seafarer,” a drama by Conor McPherson, directed by Justin Raver. Nov. 9-12 & 16-19: “Unnecessary Farce,” a farce by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Jonathan Grafft.

The final show of Richmond Hill’s 2022 season, Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons,” will conclude this weekend, Nov. 17-20, at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park. For more information, visit the company website.