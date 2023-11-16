Richmond Hill Players presents the second weekend of its final 2023 show, “Unnecessary Farce,” a comedy by Paul Slade Smith, starting tonight.

At the Barn Theatre in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park, the show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., directed by Jonathan Grafft.

Chris White, left, and Mike Kelly in “Unnecessary Farce.”

A synopsis: Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a cheap motel room, two incompetent undercover cops wait anxiously to videotape a meeting in the adjoining room between an embezzling mayor and his female accountant, who is working with the cops. But there so much confusion; who’s in which room now?

Who’s being videotaped? Who’s taken the money? Who hired a Scottish hit man (whose accent becomes more incomprehensible the angrier he gets), and why does the accountant keeps taking off her clothes?!

Dana Skiles, left, and Nathan Johnson.

The RHP cast features Nathan Johnson, Dana Skiles, Jessica White, Chris White, Katie Orwig, Mike Kelly and Scott Harl.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244or by visiting the website HERE. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. Admission to all performances is $12.