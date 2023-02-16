Richmond Hill Players and Quad City Music Guild will hold auditions this weekend.

RHP (at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park) will have auditions for first three shows of their 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Roles are available for 8 males and 13 females, ages ranging from teens through 60’s.

Plays conducting auditions are:

“Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act” by Tom Smith, directed by Mike Skiles, with the show running April 20-30.

“Misery” by William Goldman from the novel by Stephen King, directed by Dana Skiles, show running in June 1-11.

“Penny for Your Thought” by Scott Haan, directed by Joe DePauw, show running July 13-23.

For more details about the shows and auditions, visit the Richmond Hill website HERE.

Music Guild tryouts over 2 weekends

Music Guild’s 2023 season was announced June 30, 2022.

Music Guild at Moline’s Prospect Park will host tryouts for its summer shows this weekend and next. The dates and times for the specific show auditions are:

Feb. 17, 2023 : “Wizard of Oz” kids-only audition (must be 9 years old at the time of the audition), 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

: “Wizard of Oz” kids-only audition (must be 9 years old at the time of the audition), 5 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 2023 : “Pippin,” 10 a.m.-noon, “Singin’ In The Rain,” 12:30-2:30 p.m., “The Wizard of Oz,” 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

: “Pippin,” 10 a.m.-noon, “Singin’ In The Rain,” 12:30-2:30 p.m., “The Wizard of Oz,” 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 19, 2023 : “The Wizard of Oz,” noon-1:30 p.m., “Pippin,” 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., “Singin’ In The Rain,” 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

: “The Wizard of Oz,” noon-1:30 p.m., “Pippin,” 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., “Singin’ In The Rain,” 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023 : “Singin’ In The Rain,” 10 a.m.-noon, “Wizard of Oz,” 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., “Pippin,” 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

: “Singin’ In The Rain,” 10 a.m.-noon, “Wizard of Oz,” 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., “Pippin,” 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023: Callbacks to follow as needed.

For show-specific audition information, visit the Music Guild website HERE.