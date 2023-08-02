Richmond Hill Players have announced their lineup of shows scheduled for 2024 at the Barn Theatre in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.

The season will open in April with a comedy, “Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott, directed by Mike Skiles and running April 11-14 and 18-21. Next is the 1940s mystery/thriller “Laura,” by Vera Caspary and George Sklar, adapted from the novel by Vera Caspary. It will run May 30-June 2 and June 6-9, directed by John Donald O’Shea.

“84 Charing Cross Road,” a comedy-drama adapted by James Roose Evans from the book by Helene Hanff, runs July 11-14 and 18-21; the show will be directed by Jennifer Kingry.

The latter half of the season includes the comedy “The Money in Uncle George’s Suitcase” written by Pat Cook and directed by Joe DePauw, running August 15-18 and 22-25. In autumn, RHP will present John Steinbeck’s classic American drama “Of Mice and Men,” running October 3-6 and 10-13, directed by Justin Raver. The season closes with “My Son Is Crazy, But Promising,” a Tim Kelly comedy, directed by Dana Skiles.

Audition dates are not yet scheduled but according to publicist Jennifer Kingry, they typically hold auditions for the first half of the season in early February and for the last three shows sometime in May.

For more information, visit the Richmond Hill website HERE.