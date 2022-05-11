Richmond Hill Players will hold auditions for the last three shows of their 2022 season on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the Barn Theatre in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.

Roles are available at least 12-15 men and 12-15 women, ages ranging from 18 through mid-60’s. “All My Sons” also calls for one boy, age approximately 8 years-old.

The plays holding auditions include the comedy “Leaving Iowa” by Tim Clue & Spike Manton, directed by Dana Moss-Peterson with the show running Aug. 18-28; “The Uninvited,” a thriller by Tim Kelly, directed by John Donald O’Shea with the show running in Sept. 29-Oct. 9; and “All My Sons,” a drama by Arthur Miller, directed by Joe DePauw with the show running Nov. 10-20.

For more details on each show, visit www.rhplayers.com.