One of pop music ’80s hitmakers, Rick Springfield is scheduled to perform at The Rust Belt (533 12th Ave., East Moline) on Feb. 26, 2023.

Tickets ($39.75 to $69.75) will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, available on Eventbrite HERE.

While his music “was frequently dismissed as vapid teen idol fare, his best moments have actually withstood the test of time far better than most critics would ever have imagined, emerging as some of the most well-crafted mainstream power pop of the 1980s,” according to his bio on The Rust Belt website.

.A singer-turned-soap opera star-turned-singer, Springfield is a 73-year-old native of Australia, born Richard Springthorpe.

Springfield, 73, in an October 2022 photo from his official Facebook page.

In the midst of recording his debut for the RCA record label, he was signed to play the young, eligible Dr. Noah Drake on the soap “General Hospital” in 1981. Springfield’s popularity skyrocketed, setting the stage for the release of “Working Class Dog,” which featured the singles “Jessie’s Girl” and I’ve Done Everything for You.”

His follow-up, “Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet,” was released in 1982, spawning the Top Ten smash “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” 1983’s “Living in Oz” offered more of the same, including the Top Ten “Affair of the Heart.”

His career seemed to bottom out afterward, although he recorded several more albums in the ’80s, and continued to land television roles into the ’90s, his bio says.

In 2013, Springfield’s profile was raised when he appeared in Dave Grohl’s documentary “Sound City,” in which Springfield spoke of his experiences recording at the California studio that gave the film its name. Springfield also appeared on the film’s companion album, “Sound City: Real to Reel,” performing the song “The Man That Never Was” with members of Grohl’s band the Foo Fighters.”

As an actor, he appeared in the second season of “True Detective” and in Jonathan Demme’s film “Ricki & the Flash,” in which he co-starred with Meryl Streep. Next up was the 2016 release of “Rocket Science,” a studio album that featured songwriting collaborations with Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts and Tad Kubler of the Hold Steady.

He’s also explored symphonic music, adapting an album’s worth of his best-known songs for strings and brass on 2019’s “Orchestrating My Life.” Two years later, he released the accompanying concert LP “Orchestrating My Life: Live.”

For more information, visit Springfield’s website.