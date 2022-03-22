The Righteous Brothers show postponed from Oct. 9, 2021 at the Adler Theatre, will now take place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date on April 27. Tickets are $50 to $90, available at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport), Ticketmaster.com, and by calling 563-326-8500.

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history (1964’s “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Hatfield’s death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

“No one could ever take Bobby’s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard’s show, it all came together – I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic,” Medley (now 81) said in a tour release.

Since 2016, Medley and Heard have been the re-tooled Righteous Brothers. The new concert experience features their biggest hits – “Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” Medley’s Grammy-winning “Dirty Dancing” theme, “The Time of My Life,” and more.

