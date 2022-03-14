Rising country act Rye Davis will perform a concert Sunday, March 20th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, at 309 N. Bishop Hill St.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m., and is open to guests of all ages. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Joe Stamm, who recently asked Davis to play at his annual birthday concert, had this to say, “Rye Davis is a good buddy of mine from Kentucky and a really great artist himself,” according to a Monday release. “It’s a chance to see a couple of acts that are trying to make music the right way with an emphasis on lyrics and stuff that’s authentically country and authentically country rock.”

Davis is a modern-day troubadour from Pig, Kentucky, performing over 150 shows a year both as a headliner and supporting act. He has opened for names like Kendell Marvel, Ward Davis, The Steel Woods, Chris Knight, Brent Cobb, Sunny Sweeney, and Whitey Morgan and has been an invited performer at Nashville’s famous Bluebird Cafe.

Country superstar Brad Paisley gave Davis a big compliment when he said to him, “You sound a lot like Alan Jackson.” Rye’s smooth, distinctive vocals, captivating songs and live show energy bring his brand of country music to a whole new generation of growing listeners, who never knew what country could be, the release said.

Armed with a can-do attitude and determination, Davis stands as a beacon of hope for the return of real, down home music. For more information, visit HeartlandConnections.com.