River Action has partnered for its fifth year with the Eagle View Group of the Sierra Club, Nahant Marsh Education Center, the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and the Truth First Film Alliance to host six films in 2024.

These films will be shown on Sundays at the Figge Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. To get tickets in advance, visit here.

Tickets will also be available at the door. Admission is $7. It’s $20 for a six-film season pass.

‘All That Breathes’ (IMDb)

January 21 – “All that Breathes.” As legions of the black kite (birds of prey) fall from New Delhi’s smoke-choked skies, two dedicated brothers care for them in a makeshift bird hospital in their tiny basement. The majestic raptors are essential in controlling vermin in the urban ecosystem. This film was a 2023 Academy Award nominee for best documentary. Reflection speaker: Dave Murcia, director of the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.

‘Last Paddle?’ (IMDb)

January 28 – “Last Paddle?” This inspirational and visually stunning film chronicles the amazing lifetime journey of renowned river advocate Mark Angelo, who has paddled more than 1,000 rivers in more than 100 countries. The film chronicles his life-long commitment to river conservation and restoration around the globe. The film is hosted by the Clean Sphere student group at Black Hawk College, Moline. Reflection speaker: Dan Breidenstein, vice-chair of Living, Lands and Waters, Hampton.

‘The Woman Who Loves Giraffes’ (IMDb)

February 4 – “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes.” In 1956, 25-year-old biologist Anne Innis Dagg, made a solo journey to South Africa to become the first person to study giraffe behavior in the wild. She faced many obstacles as a female scientist. Dagg was absent from the giraffe world for 50 years, until her triumphant return that is celebrated with a journey back to South Africa. Reflection speaker: Joel Vanderbush, curator of Conservation and Education, Niabi Zoo.

‘The Hidden Life of Trees’ (IMDb)

February 18 – “The Hidden Life of Trees.” “Branching” off his bestselling book, renowned forester and writer Peter Wohlleben guides the audience through his most precious ideas and understanding of how trees work. Presenting ecological, biological, and academic expertise with matter-of-fact candor, Peter inspires us to really see the forest for the trees. The film is hosted by the Green Life student group at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Reflection speaker: Stephanie Adams, plant health care leader, Morton Arboretum, Lisle, Illinois.

‘We the Power’ (IMDb)

February 25 – “WE THE POWER.” An inspiring and entertaining film, it highlights the citizen-led, community-energy movement in Europe. The film chronicles four local dedicated cooperatives from deep in the Black Forest to the streets of ancient Girona and the urban rooftops of London as they pave the way for a clean energy revolution to build healthier, financially-strong communities. The film is hosted by the student Sierra Club at Augustana College, Rock Island. Reflection speaker: TBA

‘Who Are the Marcuses?’ (IMDb)

March 3 – “Who Are the Marcuses?” The documentary looks at the lives of Holocaust survivors, Lottie and Howard Marcus, an unassuming couple from Great Neck, N.Y. Their surprising donation of $500 million to Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, the academic Israeli institution that furthers water technology research, inspired peace and climate action. The film is hosted by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities. Reflection Speaker: TBA

For more information, call River Action, 563-322-2969 or visit here.