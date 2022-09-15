Riverssance Festival of Fine Art returns to Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport this weekend.

It boasts over 75 quality visual artists drawn from a national call for entries, live local music, children’s activities, and great food and drink, according to a Quad City Arts release. The event hours are Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverssance supports Quad City Arts and helps provide arts programming throughout the year for the community. Riverssance helps support arts programming like Chalk Art Fest, the Visiting Artist Series, the Quad City Arts Galleries in Downtown Rock Island and the Quad Cities International Airport, and more.

The 34th Riverssance Festival of Fine Art will be at the scenic Lindsay Park, Village of East Davenport.

General admission to Riverssance is $5 for the day or $8 for a weekend pass. Students 18 and under are free. Entry gates are on 11th Street. Parking is in a lot across River Drive on Mound Street.



This year’s Riverssance local music lineup includes: (Saturday) Bucktown Revue, the Locust Street Boys, and Angela Meyer; (Sunday) Frankie Jo & the Kinfolk, David G. Smith, and Alexa Mueller. The Children’s Activity Tent is operated by artsBASICS.

Adults may enjoy wines from Olathea Creek Vineyard and Winery from artist-decorated glasses, many painted by Dee Schricker, and beer from Nerdspeak Brewery. Food vendors on site will include Lagomarcino’s, Pete’s Concessions, Arely’s Food Truck, Versus Food Truck, Girl + Food, and Keep Roaming Coffee.

For more information, click HERE.



