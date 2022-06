The Saturday, June 25 Beatles tribute show at Schwiebert Park has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 26.

Due to the high probability of hail and thunderstorms tomorrow, the River Music Experience on Friday decided to postpone Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of The Beatles from Saturday to Sunday, June 26th at 6:30 p.m., at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, downtown Rock Island.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes. If you’ve purchased a ticket and can no longer attend, we’ll be issuing refunds through Eventbrite,” the RME said Friday.