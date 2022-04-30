Live local music will accompany the sumptuous local tastes and aromas of the Freight House Famers’ Market during the 2022 season.

A new partnership among Davenport-based River Music Experience, the Farmers’ Market, and Davenport’s Riverfront Improvement Commission — Music at the Market — will create the pairing of fresh local produce with fresh local musicians.

RME executive director Tyson Danner, left, Farmers’ Market director Lorrie Beaman and Davenport Ald. Marion Meginnis take part in the ribbon cutting for the new RME stage on Friday, April 29, 2022.

“We are honored to be part of this landmark Quad Cities cultural event,” Tyson Danner, RME executive director, said in a Saturday release. “We are proud of our diverse, thriving music scene, and we’re excited to bring more musicians to the Farmers’ Market so that our whole community can enjoy our region’s talented musicians.”

The partnership is the brainchild of Tyson Danner, Lorrie Beaman (Farmers’ Market), and Steve Ahrens (RIC). Music at the Market is an effort toward a more inclusive scope of the local possibilities that consumers can support, the groups said. With plenty of local food and shopping experiences pushing the Farmers’ Market to sixth in the nation, adding local sounds will invigorate the riverfront with all the best the Quad Cities has to offer.

Davenport city officials and the Music at the Market team unveiled the RME Stage on Friday (Apr. 29) during an evening Porch Party at the Freight House building, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Local band “The Jazztet” took the stage as the first artists to play the newly dedicated stage.

QC band The Jazztet was the first to take to the RME Stage at Freight House Farmers’ Market, Davenport, on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, talented musicians from the QC will perform during market hours on the new River Music Experience Stage at the Freight House. Every third Saturday of the month will hold an extended performance highlighting the young talents of the region. The outdoor market opens for the season at 8 a.m. May 7.

RME is a local non-profit working to activate the power of music. By connecting with local entities like the Farmers’ Market and the Riverfront Improvement Commission, they amplify the role music can play in our community.

The Freight House Farmers’ Market was recently ranked as the sixth-best farmers’ market in the nation. The Farmers’ Market serves as a vibrant marketplace, connecting and supporting hundreds of local producers and entrepreneurs, and ultimately our community with half a million visitors each season.

The Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission enhances the quality of life in our community by improving the riverfront through stewardship, innovative planning and management of resources.