River Music Experience will unveil their new Summer 2022 program, OneSound Piano Project, on May 27, 2022 at 2 p.m.

The project will place pianos painted by local artists in public spaces throughout the Quad Cities, giving Quad Citizens the option to curate their very own soundtrack of the summer, according to an RME release.

This placemaking project represents RME’s commitment to building community engagement and pride through music, and ensuring that all Quad Citizens have access to musical experiences.

The May 27 event is at Runner’s Park in East Moline, at 742 15th Ave., to include Tyson Danner, Executive Director of River Music Experience; John Langworthy, organizer of the OneSound Project; Patricia Hansen of East Moline Main Street, and Kai Swanson, Chairman of the Visit Quad Cities Board of Directors.

RME works to activate the power of music throughout the Quad Cities community. The OneSound Piano Project will create powerful music experiences in spaces that traditionally don’t get included in our local music scene, the release said. Other RME programs include InTune, Music at the Market and Acoustic Music Club.