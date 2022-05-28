River Music Experience has unveiled its creative place-making program: One Sound.

The One Sound Piano Project has strategically placed 10 artist-designed pianos in iconic Quad-City locations for the public to interact with, bringing more music, art, and interaction to our community’s public spaces, a news release says.

“Music is a universal language. Regardless of what we all may disagree on in a divided society,the joy of music is something we all have in common,” said Tyson Danner, RME executive director. “One Sound brings people in our community together through music. Whether it’s children playing in a park and having their first musical experience with one of these pianos or a practiced musician getting a chance to play in public, we’re excited to see the interaction that comes with the One Sound project.”

The River Music Experience will unveil its summer 2022 program, OneSound Piano Project, on May 27 in East Moline.

One Sound is an initiative to put the soundtrack of today into the hands of our community by providing them with not only the idea of but the means to engage in creativity, and break down social barriers through music, the release says. This project builds community and long-term relationships with local businesses, local government, and organizations that go beyond the program.

Piano in Runners’ Park, Moline. (contributed photo.)

“One Sound will add another artistic element to our already thriving creative community in the Quad Cities,” said John Langworthy, One Sound program director. “It is going to bring people together in public spaces who may have never thought to interact with one another.”

In January of 2022, Langworthy put out a call for 10 artists to design and paint 10 pianos to be scattered across the Quad Cities. The artists selected for the project were Atlanta Dawn, Karen Blomme, Abigail Kongkousonh, Lisa Mahar, CarolynKreuger, Regan Hatfield, Ella Crockett, Amber Abel, Nicholas Frey and Heidi Sallows.

Piano at Antique Archaeology, LeClaire. (contributed photo.)

Pianos are at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley; in Arts Alley, Rock Island; Freight House Farmers’ Market, Davenport; Quad-City International Airport, Moline; Runners’ Park, Moline; Antique Archaeology, LeClaire; Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island; Mercado on Fifth, Moline; Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport; and Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.

Piano at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. (contributed photo.)

Outdoor pianos will be in place until Labor Day weekend, with indoor locations remaining until next May, the release says.

Partial support for the program comes from Supporting Program Sponsors Quad City Arts and West Music. Site sponsors include Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission, Respect Abilities and East Moline Main Street Association, Pierce’s Promise, and Northwest Bank and Trust.