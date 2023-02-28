Dave Mason’s hit single was on the charts over 40 years ago, but the 76-year-old continues to tour.

The artist will perform, with special guests The Outlaws, as part of the “Endangered Species Tour” at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Wednesday, May 17th at 7:30 p.m.

A founding member of Traffic, Dave Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Mason left the band Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career in the U.S. He’s had three gold albums: “Alone Together,” “Dave Mason,” “Mariposa De Oro,” and a platinum album “Let It Flow” (1977), which contained the top-10 single “We Just Disagree.”

Mason has performed on, or contributed to, a number of famous albums, including The Rolling Stones’ “Beggars Banquet,” George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass,” Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Venus and Mars” (where he played guitar on the 1975 hit “Listen to What the Man Said”), and Jimi Hendrix’s “Electric Ladyland.”

The Outlaws are a southern rock band that’s been together for more than 40 years.

In a tour release, Mason calls himself “a rare bird,” sticking to the tour life and to music. “No fireworks, no flashing lights, no go-go dancers, no special effects. Just great songs and a promise of a heart filled performance,” he said.

Mason's 1977 album "Let It Flow" included the hit single "We Just Disagree."

“Yep, I sing all those songs that first hit the airwaves in the ‘60s and ‘70s. And I’m still a strong believer in the magic of music. There aren’t old songs or new songs, in my mind at least, just GOOD songs. Or not?!

“At 76 years of age, I’m still loving performing live concerts. I feel grateful for that,” he said in the tour release.

Tickets ($33 to $83) go on sale March 5th at Ticketmaster and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport). For more information, visit Mason’s website HERE.