Applications are being accepted through the end of May for local artists, makers, and growers to join the Sunday, June 11th kickoff to the 2023 Rock Island Artists’ Market season.

The market will be held on the second Sunday of each month, June through October, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street, Rock Island, This outdoor event is free to the public, and family-friendly.

A sample of art sold at the Rock Island Artists’ Market, held Sundays once a month from June to October at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques.

Applications are now being accepted for vendors. Interested artists can find more information and the application form under the “Rock Island Artists’ Market” tab on Skeleton Key’s website HERE. The cost is $200 for the season.

You can also apply in person during regular store hours — noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 Sundays.

The Rock Island Artists’ Market was formed to expand opportunities for artists in Rock Island after a series of public meetings in 2016 hosted by the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee. A partnership between the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee and Skeleton Key Art and Antiques allowed the Rock Island Artists’ Market to join an existing farmers’ market at Skeleton Key.

More information can be found on the Rock Island Artists’ Market Facebook page HERE.