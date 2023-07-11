While the special independent bookstore Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th St., Rock Island, typically closes at 5 p.m., it’ll be open later Wednesday, July 12, for something more special.

The children’s author, left, with Artsy Bookworm employee Elena Vallejo and a young fan during a Davenport appearance Monday, July 10, 2023.

Author and interfaith activist Saadia Faruqi is visiting the Quad Cities thanks to a grant and collaboration between Quad City Arts and many community institutions, including The Artsy Bookworm. The Pakistani-American children’s author will be there at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to be able to present this nationally known author to you, and if your family includes children in middle school and early high school, chances are that your kids know her books,” Artsy Bookworm owner Tamara Felden said in a Tuesday email, noting the store carries a collection of Faruqi’s books.

A collection of Saadia Faruqi books at The Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th St., Rock Island.

The author will speak Wednesday, read from some of her work and sign books for customers.

“She is very approachable and amazing in so many ways,” Felden said. For more information on Faruqi, visit her website HERE.