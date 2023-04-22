Community members can see that there’s always more to the story with a visit to any Rock Island Public Library (RIPL) during National Library Week, April 23-29, according to a news release.

“You may know us as a great source for books with amazing collections for all ages to browse and checkout, and that’s still true,” said Angela Campbell, library director. “But there’s so much more to the story. We also support personal growth and upward advancement by playing a critical role in the economic vitality of our community by providing internet and technology access, life-long literacy skills, and support for job seekers and businesses. Whatever you need you can ‘Begin Here’ at your Rock Island Public Library.”

The Rock Island Public Library offers not only print, but also a wide array of digital resources for learning and personal entertainment. It also offers welcoming spaces for the public to study, and to connect to online resources through high-speed public computers, digital WiFi, and mobile hot spots.

Library patrons will also find a wider array of materials than the RIPL of 150 years ago, with DVDs, online and CD music, a Seed Library, area culture passes, and a Library of Things. The latter is a collection of one-of-a-kind items that allow patrons to try before they buy, or explore new interests. Examples of Library of Things collections include sewing machines, bike repair kits, yard games, pickle ball paddles, and 3D printing pens. Additional RIPL services include a bestsellers club, Book-A-Librarian service, and homebound delivery.

Through more than 900 onsite and offsite in-person and virtual programs, the Rock Island Public Library brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, STEM education, crafting classes, lectures, and more.

Rock Island Public Library events offered during National Library Week include:

Story times: Watts-Midtown Branch, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., and Southwest Branch: Wednesday at 11 a.m. Stories, activities, and early learning for preschoolers. The library’s Downtown hub offers story times on demand on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Unconditional Surrender, The Life of U. S. Grant.” 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Downtown Library Community Room. First-person performer Peter Grady brings the life of former President and General Ulysses S. Grant to life in this special event for the library’s 150th anniversary year. Grant served as president in 1872, the year of the library’s founding.

Southwest Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Southwest Branch. Group discussion on “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper,” by Phaedra Patrick.

Online Events:

“Secrets of the Puzzle Master,” an online Illinois Libraries Present conversation with Will Shortz, will be 7 p.m. April 25, via ZOOM. Registration is required. Shortz edits “The New York Times” crossword puzzle, and is the world’s only academically accredited puzzle master. This virtual event is made possible by the Rock Island Public Library membership in Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. Other online events include the library’s Teen book talks on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m., and Children’s book talks/new books on Fridays at 2 p.m. RIPL-hosted talks are offered via Facebook.

“Native Nuts & Fruits,” with Nahant Marsh, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Watts-Midtown Branch Community Room. In honor of Arbor Day, also established 150 years ago, learn about the native nuts and fruits of the Quad cities area in this 150th anniversary program.

4th Friday Book Sale: 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, Downtown Library Community Room. New location and date for the library’s monthly sale of books and other donated items. Participants can fill a bag for a donation, and benefit special library projects funded by Library Foundation volunteers, PALS (People Advocating for Library Services.)

The Rock Island Public Library continues to add to its story in 2023, with new locations, fine-free lending, new services, a new PALS volunteer group, and the December 120th birthday of the historic Downtown Library. RIPL locations include the Downtown Library, 401 19th Street; the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road, the new Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street, and the Library2Go bookmobile. The library website is the starting point for digital content and research tools. “If you haven’t checked us out lately, you’re missing the full story,” said Campbell.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. The 2023 theme is “There’s Always More to the Story.”

For more information, visit here.