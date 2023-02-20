Marcia Noe is coming back to her old stomping grounds to talk about a topic that’s fascinated her for her entire career – a Pulitzer Prize winner from the Quad Cities, Susan Glaspell.

A Rock Island native, Noe teaches American literature and women’s studies at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is the author of Susan Glaspell: Voice from the Heartland, Three Midwestern Playwrights: How Floyd Dell, George Cram Cook and Susan Glaspell Transformed American Theatre, and over 20 other publications on Glaspell (1876-1948).

Noe’s book was published in August 2022 by Indiana University Press.

Noe will give a free talk Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the Davenport Main Library, 321 Main St. (in Meeting Room B).

“What Was in the Water in Davenport?” deals with the fertile cultural environment in Davenport that gave rise to eight citizens who became published writers — two of them Pulitzer winners — all born between 1850 and 1887. The second Pulitzer winner was journalist and political activist Charles Edward Russell (1860-1941), who won the 1928 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography for The American Orchestra and Theodore Thomas.

Noe’s new book (published by Indiana University Press) focuses on the three Davenport writers – Glaspell, her husband George Cram Cook, and Floyd Dell — who became members of the Provincetown Players, the group with which Nobel Laureate Eugene O’Neill was affiliated.

Susan Glaspell (1876-1948) wrote 50 short stories, nine novels, 15 plays, and one biography.

The philosophical and political orientations of these writers, fostered in their Midwestern hometown, resulted in a theatre practice marked by experimentalism, collaboration, leftist cultural critique, rebellion, liberation, and community engagement, according to a library release.

This talk situates the origin of the Provincetown aesthetic in Davenport, where a large German population provided a particularly rich cultural environment; other elements in Davenport that were conducive to literary and intellectual achievement include Socialism, trade unionism, and feminism.

Dell and Cook were active in a Socialist local and ran for office in Davenport as Socialists.

What was it about Davenport?

Noe graduated from Alleman in Rock Island, and Marquette University (in Milwaukee), in 1968, before earning her master’s and Ph.D. from University of Iowa. Her doctoral dissertation (finished in 1976) was “A Critical Biography of Susan Glaspell.”

She taught English, American literature and women’s studies at Black Hawk College, Moline, from 1969 to 1986, when she started at University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. She is the university’s Director of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. Noe performed at Genesius Guild, Rock Island, in the early ‘80s.

The Davenport Public Library main branch is at 321 Main St.

The last time Noe was in Davenport was 2018, when she was doing research for the book “Three Midwestern Playwrights.” This is her first talk for the Davenport library.

“I was home in Rock Island, looking for a dissertation topic, and someone told me there’s this woman from Davenport who won the Pulitzer Prize for drama, but nobody knows who she is,” Noe said recently. “That sparked my curiosity.”

Her edited version of the dissertation, “Voice From the Heartland,” was published by Western Illinois University.

Noe realized during her research that “Davenport was really a key matrix” for the work of all three playwrights. “It shaped them in many ways,” she said.

She had a sabbatical during the 2019-2020 year, and during the COVID lockdown in spring 2020, she had a lot of time to write.

Susan Glaspell was born in Davenport, and was married to George Cram Cook from 1913 until his death in 1924 (at 50) in Greece.

Dell left Davenport in 1908, Cook in 1911 and Glaspell soon after that.

“There was just this unique cultural mix in Davenport at the turn of the 20th century,” Noe said. “Progressive people and organizations, trade unions, the Monist Society, the Ethical Society.”

The major factor was the Germans who settled Davenport in the 19th century, who were very influential in their politics and intellectual force, she said.

“They tended to be, on the whole, progressive – free thinkers, Socialists,” Noe said, noting the three writers were bathed in this enlightened sea in Davenport. “I think it shaped their leftist orientation.”

Glaspell won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1931, for “Alison’s House.”

Dell edited a Socialist newspaper and Cook ran for Congress as a Socialist in 1910. Glaspell was more of an idealist, which comes through clearly in her plays (many set in Davenport), Noe said.

This was the run-up to the women’s suffrage movement, that won the right to vote for most women in 1920, and Glaspell was part of a feminist group called Heterodoxy in New York City. She wasn’t a strong, public suffragist, Noe said, noting she made her views clear in her writing.

“For someone with her gifts and her vision, that was the right priority to have,” she said. “She put a very interesting, expressionist play on the stage, called ‘The Verge’ in 1921, which was unlike anything anybody had ever seen. So she was part of the expressionist theater movement.”

In the East, looking back West

In addition to their political activities, Dell’s work as reporter and editor for The Tri-City Workers Magazine, Dell’s and Cook’s leadership and Glaspell’s membership in the Monist Society, and Cook and Glaspell’s role in the Davenport censorship controversy were reflected in the plays that they wrote for the Provincetown Players, according to Noe.

All three writers were able to see that radical politics sometimes produced radical chic; consequently, several of their plays satirize the faddish elements of the progressive political, social, and cultural movements in which they were active. Although the Provincetown Players was located on the East Coast, several of Dell’s, Cook’s, and Glaspell’s plays were set in Davenport and its environs, a tribute to the lasting influence of the city’s cultural milieu on these writers.

Provincetown Players launched the career of playwright Eugene O’Neill (1888-1953), the first U.S. playwright to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. (Getty Images)

The Provincetown Players (1915-22) is well-known as the company in which Nobel Laureate Eugene O’Neill got his start as a playwright; however, Three Midwestern Playwrights tells a part of the Provincetown story that has not yet been told.

This book argues that the progressive social, political, and cultural activities in which the trio were involved in early 20th-century Davenport, informed not only the plays that they wrote but the aesthetic and theater practice of the Provincetown Players, the theatre company that would help establish the foundation for serious modern American drama, according to a book summary.

The philosophical and political orientations of Dell, Cook, and Glaspell, fostered in their hometown, helped to create a theater practice marked by experimentalism, collaboration, leftist cultural critique, rebellion, liberation, and community engagement, the synopsis says.

This book tells the story of how the three writers effected a marriage between early 20th-century Midwestern radicalism and East Coast avant-garde theater, which resulted in a fresh and energetic contribution to American theater.

“Trifles” was produced at Augustana College in December 2015.

“Trifles” (1916) is Glaspell’s most famous play – turned into an opera and two films, and a short story (“Jury Of Her Peers”), which has been “amazingly influential,” Noe said.

The title comes from the men in the story, who refer to the things women collect as trifles. The one-act play is based on true Iowa events — as a young reporter for the Des Moines Daily News, Glaspell covered a murder case, and years later was inspired to craft the story into a play.

The real case was Margaret Hossack, convicted of killing her 59-year-old husband, John, a well-to-do farmer, on Dec. 1, 1900. In “Trifles,” farmer John Wright has been murdered, in the middle of the night, when someone strung a rope around his neck. That may have been his wife, the quiet and forlorn Minnie Wright, according to the play synopsis.

“Trifles” was performed at Augustana College in December 2015 and Aaron Randolph’s adaptation of Glaspell’s “Inheritors” was done at the former QC Theatre Workshop in Davenport in 2016. The Workshop also held an annual Susan Glaspell Playwriting Festival for a few years, awarding prizes for new plays (encouraging themes of social justice and strong female characters), giving them each a staged reading.

On a wharf in Provincetown, Mass., where Greenwich Village bohemians gathered in the summer of 1916, Glaspell was inspired by a sensational murder trial to write “Trifles,” according to The International Susan Glaspell Society.

Following successful productions of the play, Glaspell became the “mother of American drama,” the society wrote. Her short story version of “Trifles, “A Jury of Her Peers,” reached an unprecedented one million readers in 1917. The play and the story have since been taught in classrooms across America and “Trifles” is regularly revived on stages around the world, according to the society.

Glaspell’s “Inheritors” was trimmed and adapted by Aaron Randolph III and presented in 2016 at the former QC Theatre Workshop, Davenport, which later ran an annual playwriting festival in her name.

Glaspell earned the Pulitzer for drama in 1931 for “Alison’s House,” inspired by poet Emily Dickinson, also set in Iowa. The 1930 play is about noted fictional poet, Alison Stanhope, who has been dead for 18 years when the curtain rises. Her poetry, published after her death, has brought her posthumous fame.

Still not very famous

Despite all her achievements, Glaspell remains little known in her hometown, which is partly due to the fact that she wasn’t a self-promoter, Noe said.

“It’s funny – she gets discovered and rediscovered,” she said. “Her plays have been revived.”

“It’s like she doesn’t really stay discovered – she gets rediscovered the next decade,” Noe said.

An image of Glaspell at the Provincetown Playhouse in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

In December 2023, she will speak at an International Susan Glaspell Society conference in Toulouse, France, for their 20th anniversary.

The writer’s plays are done mainly at university and small theaters, Noe said.

She did a talk last July at a Eugene O’Neill conference in Boston, at Suffolk University. “I talked about how the Davenport milieu was so important in her consciousness,” Noe said.

A new QC theater company will help raise the author’s profile further. Noe is excited to see the New Athens Players’ first production this weekend.

Inspired by Glaspell, the performances will be at The Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and 25 (plus March 3-4), and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5.

The program will feature:

“Trifles,” a play that demonstrates the quiet solidarity between women in the context of a murder trial.

A dramatization of Glaspell’s short story, “The Rules of the Institution” — a piece that showcases a young woman’s rebellion against arbitrarily imposed traditions of behavior.

A memorial of Glaspell’s husband Jig Cook and his untimely death in Greece, made up of excerpts from the poetry of Cook, along with the reminiscences of Glaspell and Floyd Dell: “An Iowa Seer Comes Home to Greece: Memories of Jig Cook.”

Tickets are $12 each (senior / student / military discount: $10); or 2 for $20 cash. You can make reservations at NewAthensPlayers@gmail.com (be sure to request reservations at least 24 hours before showtime; reservations are official when you receive confirmation email; any unclaimed reservations will be released for general purchase 10 mins before showtime).

For more information on the International Susan Glaspell Society, visit its website HERE.