The Russian Ballet Theatre will present its production of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Adler Theatre. Tickets ($39, $49, $69 and $89) are available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

It is all of the splendor which has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more, according to a company release. Gorgeous detailed hand-painted sets and added choreography accent the production. Radiant hand-sewn costumes following designs originally envisioned by the great theater masters enlighten further. “Swan Lake” (which premiered in Moscow in 1877) is one of the most popular ballets of all time.

Russian Ballet Theatre brings its production of “Swan Lake” to the Adler Theatre on Tuesday, March 1.

Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, Teatro Lirico) lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet. With a new prologue, she offers explanation for the wrath of evil sorcerer Rothbart, undoubtedly leaving the audience flushed with emotion, the release says.

Equally fascinating is the work of young, accomplished designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theatre) who has perfected not only exquisite new sets, but also 150 gorgeous costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless ballet, the company says.

A scene from Russian Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake.”

Irina Strukova’s grand artistry perfects this already magnificent production. Award-winning Strukova, known for her film makeup creations (Netflix, HBO, Crazy Rich Asians), has created hair designs and special effects makeup, that together with the dazzling costumes, further enlighten this whimsical fantasy.

Prima Ballerina Olga Kifyak will dance the lead roles of Odette (The White Swan) and Odile (The Black Swan). Many ballerinas proclaim “Swan Lake” as the highlight of their career. Kifyak says, “Dancing the lead in Swan Lake is like climbing Mt. Everest.”

A scene from “Swan Lake.”

In 2012, after just over 10 years of professional dancing, she was named Honored Artist of Ukraine.

Kifyak’s professional career began at the prestigious Ukrainian National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, which she was invited to join in 2001 immediately upon graduation from the Ukrainian Academy of Dance in Kiev.

She has since toured extensively, appearing at the International Festival of Ballet Stars of Ukraine, the International Festival of Vatslav Nijinsky, the Horegrafichesky Lotus Festival, the International Festival of the 21st Century, and the International Festival of Young Talents in Prague, Czech Republic.

A scene from “Swan Lake.”

To see a trailer and gallery of photos of “Swan Lake,” click HERE. For more information, visit the ballet company website.