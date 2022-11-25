You better watch out, you better not cry.

A certain big, jolly old elf will be coming to Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse before he makes his global gift-giving journey Christmas Eve. The family adventure “Santa Claus: The Musical” will run Dec. 3 to 18 at the dinner theater, 1828 3rd Ave.

The colorful hour-long entertainment — that Theatre Jones described as “a toe-tapping, joyous musical extravaganza” — will be presented in show-only performances at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Dec. 18, as well as occasional brunch performances at noon with a menu featuring scrambled eggs, macaroni and cheese, tater tots, maple-brown sugar-glazed carrots, and a choice of sausage links or chicken tenders, plus a choice of water, coffee or juice box.

The 10 a.m. show-only performances (doors at 9:30 a.m.) will take place on Dec. 3, 6, 10, 13, 15 and 17. The 1 p.m. show-only performances (doors at 12:30 p.m.) will be held on Dec. 3, 10 and 17. The noon brunch performances (doors at 10:45 a.m., food served at 11 a.m.) are scheduled for the Sundays of Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

In the story, after 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa Claus has decided to retire. But not all the elves in Kris Kringle’s workshop are thrilled about his chosen replacement. With the help of his tech-savvy daughter Beatrice, website designer Nicholas is in for the adventure of his life as he prepares to take over the reins to Santa’s sleigh before the next Christmas lands, according to a synopsis.

The musical features Chloe Knobloch, left, Savannah Strandin, Bobby Becher, Taylor Lynn, and Kirsten Sindelar.

Circa ’21’s latest holiday musical is being directed by venue veteran Ashley Becher, who previously helmed such Rock Island productions as “Seussical” and “Just Desserts” and is currently serving as director for the theatre’s mainstage presentation of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.”

The titular jolly old elf is portrayed by Janos Horvath, also seen in such Circa ’21 family entertainments as “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” and “Jingle Arrgh the Way,” with the Santa-in-training Nicholas played by Bobby Becher, a “White Christmas” castmate also seen in “Winter Wonderland” and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

The role of young Beatrice is double-cast with fellow Circa veterans Ellerie Hurley (“Seussical”) and Chloe Knobloch (“Annie”) and five additionally familiar faces complete the ensemble: Marc Christopher, Sarah Hayes, Taylor Lynn, Kirsten Sindelar and Savannah Bay Strandin.

Ticket prices for the show-only performances are $11 per person. Brunch prices are $22.05 for adults, $19.95 for students and $16.80 for ages five and younger. For tickets and information, visit the box office at 1828 3rd Ave. in Rock Island or call 309-786-7733, ext. 2.