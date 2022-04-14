In addition to the Quad City Storm’s first playoffs and the new QC Steamwheelers season, plus rodeo and monster trucks, April is shaping up to be a big entertainment month at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

The rock and Latin-American band Santana — headed by legendary guitarist Carlos Santana — is making its first appearance at the 29-year-old arena on Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m. The “Blessings and Miracles” tour kicked off in Washington State March 25.

Tickets ($35 to $125) are available at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

“Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures,” according to the bio for the 74-year-old guitarist at santana.com. “For more than five decades — from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco — Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.”

Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards and was inducted along with his namesake band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Two days after Chicago plays the downtown Moline arena, the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg makes his second appearance here (the first was 2003), in the new Dogg Daze of Blaze Tour with Ice Cube and special guest Warren G.

The Snoop Dogg tour rolls into the Moline arena on Thursday, April 21.

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., the 50-year-old Snoop Dogg barked back to his roots in February with the release of his 20th studio album, “B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row).“

In a monumental week for the entertainment icon, the new album came on the heels of the announcement that Snoop Dogg acquired the Death Row Records brand, in which he was a founding member and was his debut label. “B.O.D.R.” is the first album through Death Row Records, now under Snoop Dogg’s ownership. B.O.D.R.

The rapper has 17 Grammy nominations without a win. In March, Snoop Dogg also began co-hosting the new NBC talent show, “American Song Contest” with singer and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson.

Snoop Dogg co-hosts “American Song Contest” with Kelly Clarkson, on Mondays at 7 p.m. on NBC.

The April 21 concert at Moline also will include country rapper and viral sensation Justin Champagne as opening act.

Born and raised in south Louisiana, Champagne makes genre-bending music rooted in the sounds, stories, and swampy swagger of his home turf, according to his bio. It’s a soundtrack for Louisiana’s small towns and muddy backroads — a gumbo of hip-hop, country, hook-heavy pop, and hard rock, glued together by a hometown hero who raps and sings not only about his own experience, but also about the country lifestyles of his neighbors in the Deep South and beyond.

Champagne will be releasing plenty of new music over the coming month. His newest release, “I’m The One,” a Latin remix featuring El Taiger, is slated for release on Friday, April 15, days before Champagne hits the road with Snoop Dogg.

Country rapper Justin Champagne will open for the April 21 Moline show.

Champagne’s sultry break-up anthem “Refill,” will be released on April 22, followed by his new EP “If She Ain’t Country” on May 6. He has garnered almost 50 million streams on Spotify, and 40 million views on YouTube.

You can check out Champagne’s music here. Tickets to the 7 p.m. April 21 TaxSlayer show are $49-$179, also available at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.