Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University has been forced to cancel its Saturday, July 22, 50th-anniversary screening of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and appearance by its star Ted Neeley.

Anyone who purchased a ticket can get a refund and the university hopes to reschedule a future date, it posted on Facebook, sharing a post from the 79-year-old Neeley. He has canceled this month’s tour dates in support of the SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

Ted Neeley (seen in an interview with Local 4 on July 14, 2023), has canceled his planned appearance at St. Ambrose Saturday, July 22.

“Yvonne Elliman, Kurt Yaghjian, myself and the rest of the JCS cast stand in solidarity with our fellow creative family,” Neeley wrote on Facebook. “I thank all our fans for their support and to the management and staff at Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University and the Laemmle Movie Theaters for their understanding and support. My apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused those attending. You may hold on to your VIP tickets or get refunded. General Admission tickets can be refunded from the theatres.”

Actors nationwide also are canceling appearances for new blockbuster films, including “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

During the London premiere of the highly anticipated film “Oppenheimer,” some stars left early to join the picket lines in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Natasha Blasick on strike at Disney Studios on July 19, 2023 in Burbank, Calif. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, have joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“It was very bittersweet to have the actors there supporting the film, and then understanding that they needed to then leave and go on strike,” the film’s writer and director, Christopher Nolan, told “CBS Mornings” in an interview that aired on Thursday.

Nolan emphasized the significance of the actors’ strike and a parallel one held by the Writers Guild of America since May.

“It’s an important moment,” he said. “It’s a kind of moment that comes along every few decades.”

Members and supporters of SAG-AFTRA and WGA walk the picket line at Warner Bros Studios on July 19, 2023 in Burbank, Calif. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

As a writer, Nolan has been on strike for over two months and hopes the movement will compel companies to promptly reassess their deal structures. The strikes largely focus on issues related to financial compensation amid disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Joining the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May 2, SAG-AFTRA members have been striking since July 14. For more information on why actors are on strike (putting all film and TV production on hold), visit the union website HERE.