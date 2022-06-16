Another fab family fun concert is coming to the Rock Island riverfront, with the second-annual Beatles tribute show, “Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles,” Saturday, June 25 at Schwiebert Park.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity to get outside of the Redstone Building walls and serve our community,” Alan Sweet, Collaboration Coordinator for Davenport-based River Music Experience, said in a Thursday release. “We’re producing an even bigger show than before and we can’t wait to celebrate this experience with our audience.”

Sweet — co-founder and leader of All Sweat Productions, which specializes in bringing a diverse group of performers together in tribute to specific artists and/or albums — last year organized a huge Rock Island reprise of his first concert, from May 2016 at the River Music Experience’s Redstone Room. That first was a Beatles tribute, including playing the landmark 1969 “Abbey Road” in its entirety.

A view of last August’s “Abbey Road” Beatles tribute, led by All Sweat Productions, at Schwiebert Park.

On Aug. 7, 2021 at Schwiebert Park, a stellar lineup of about 30 musicians partnered on a program of many classics from the Fab Four in the first half (led by RME’s education coordinator, Ben Schwind), and the full “Abbey Road” in the second half. Many will return for “Kaleidoscope Eyes,” Sweet said.

This year’s tribute kicks off at 7:30 p.m. June 25, with a re-creation of The Beatles famous January 30, 1969 rooftop concert and transitions directly into the full show with over 30 local Quad Cities’ musicians.

RME is elevating the experience with performances from aerialist Mimi Ke, AcroYoga Quad Cities, Sabien Minteer, Matt Nicke, PsyFy Circus, flow artists Alicia Petrou, Lady Gotcha & Glitter Coma, as well as Bez Lancial McMullen with added visual stimulation from Loopy Studios.

A view of the Schwiebert Park crowd from Aug. 7, 2021.

“Our partnerships make this kind of event possible,” RME executive director Tyson Danner said Thursday. “We’re thrilled to be able to build this community of musicians, performing artists, sponsors, and partners to create a one-of-a-kind community experience.”

“Kaleidoscope Eyes” (named after a line in “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” from the 1967 landmark “Sgt. Pepper” album) is presented through collaboration with Rock Island Parks and Recreation, and is supported by sponsors Bent River Brewing Company, Dahl Ford, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and Mediacom.

A fun take on “Octopus’s Garden” from “Abbey Road” last year included many costumes, kids, and bubbles.

It will be one of the larger productions RME produces throughout the year and prioritizes bringing people together in an accessible way through cost-conscious ticketing in an easily accessible location, the Thursday release said.

Tickets are $12 (free for kids 12 and under) and are available in advance at www.rivermusicexperience.org or at the gate. The park gates will open at 6 p.m.