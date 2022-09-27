The Figge Art Museum presents “Film at the Figge,” four remarkable award-winning films this fall that deal with death, loss and grief in unexpected ways. Admission will be free to the movies that will be shown in the John Deere Auditorium.

After the movie, film goers will gather in the lobby outside the auditorium, where they can have a glass of wine and discuss the film.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

Thursday, September 29, 2022, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Departures (2008)

A professional cellist is left jobless when his Tokyo orchestra disbands. Looking for work, he answers a classified ad with the headline “Departures” that he believes to be a position with a travel agency, a job that will change the course of his life.

Awards:

· Academy Award: Best Foreign Language Film (2009)

· Japanese Academy Awards (10 wins; 13 nominations): Best Film, Director, Actor, Screenplay, Cinematography, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXTP_wRSHQw

COMING IN OCTOBER, NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER

Thursday, October 27, 2022, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Foxtrot (2017)

A Tel Aviv couple receive word that their son, a soldier, has died in the line of duty.

Awards:

· Venice International Film Festival: Grand Jury Prize

· Israeli Academy Awards (8 wins; 11 nominations): Best Picture, Director, Actor, Cinematography, Editing

· Academy Awards: Israel’s nomination for Best Foreign Language Film

Trailer: https://youtu.be/wrBEDEmUceM

Thursday, November 17, 2022, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

It’s Only the End of the World (2016)

A playwright returns from Paris to visit his family in a small town in France after an absence of 12 years to inform them that he is dying.

Awards:

· Cannes Film Festival: Grand Prix Award

· French Academy Awards (3 wins; 6 nominations): Best Director, Best Actor, Editing

· Canada Academy Awards (6 wins; 8 nominations): Best Picture, Director, Cinematography, Screenplay

Trailer: https://youtu.be/8xTAAh2Dqpc

Thursday, December 15, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Drive My Car (2021)

Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, a renowned stage actor and director receives an offer to direct a play at a theater festival in Hiroshima. The festival assigns a young woman to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. With her help, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

Awards:

· Academy Awards (1 win; 4 nominations): Best Foreign Language Film (2022)

· Cannes Film Festival: Three awards, including Best Screenplay

· Golden Globe: Best Picture, Non-English Language

Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI

For more information, visit here.