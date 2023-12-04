The Figge Art Museum is debuting an exclusive solo exhibition by Peter T. Xiao, a celebrated local artist and Augustana College’s Paul A. Anderson Chair in the Arts. This marks his first solo exhibit at the Figge, opening Saturday, Dec. 9, in the first-floor Gildehaus Gallery.

It will introduce the first free second Saturdays of the month at the Davenport art museum, 225 W. 2nd St.

“Tumble Squares,” by Peter Xiao, in his new Figge Art Museum exhibit.

A Room That One is in (And All Things In It) is a captivating, immersive installation, featuring 18 of Xiao’s recent large-scale paintings, according to a Figge release. The Gildehaus Gallery on the first floor will be transformed into a vibrant space, where Xiao’s multi-panel paintings extend from walls to ceiling, creating an immersive experience. and offering a mesmerizing exploration of the intersection between art and our perceptual experience of the world.

As Xiao states: “Objects in front look solid while others blur and shrink to the sides, just as floor and ceiling lines bend as they retreat toward the horizon.”

His floor painting, Rise Ye Point, Line and Plane, challenges our conventional views of everyday objects like chairs, exploring their dimensional “lift” and significance beyond mere functionality. Xiao’s installation is not just an exhibition but a “walk-around playground,” encouraging visitors to interact with art in a way that bridges visual perception and physical experience.

A student of art and art history, Xiao blends and bends Renaissance concepts of perspective and color and our evolving understanding of how we see the world around us, according to a museum release.

Peter Xiao with his painting of the Augustana College campus, in Wallenberg Hall (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Xiao describes the installation of paintings as a journey — “From walls and things that wrap around me.” His unique perspective invites viewers to contemplate the relationship between the artist’s environment and the art produced, fostering a deeper connection between the observer and the artwork, the museum release says.

“We are delighted to showcase this exhibition at the Figge,” said Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave. “Xiao’s remarkable body of work will take viewers on a thought-provoking artistic journey, encouraging them to deeply engage with their own perceptions and experiences.”

Museum-goers will discover that this exhibition is more than just a visual feast; it’s an invitation to explore the dynamic relationship between art and our physical presence in the world, prompting us to see beyond what meets the eye, the Figge said.

A Room That One is in (And All Things In It) is sponsored by Dean Christensen and will be on view through April 7, 2024.

Two of Xiao’s paintings at a current Wallenberg Hall exhibit at Augustana (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Xiao has taught at Augie for 34 years, and this school year, he also has his first solo exhibit on campus. “Sightings at Augie” features a dazzling variety of heartfelt, often autobiographical works at Wallenberg Hall, on the second floor of the Denkmann Memorial building (3520 7th Ave., Rock Island) until March 2024.

Free 2nd Saturdays through 2026

The Figge Art Museum’s first free Second Saturdays will start on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Second Saturdays are made possible by a generous grant of $400,000 from Art Bridges Foundation nationwide “Access for All” initiative that was announced in October. These days will offer broader access to a diverse array of exhibitions and highlight the museum’s comprehensive art education programming.

On Dec. 9 starting at 10 a.m., a full schedule of programming includes:

10 a.m. – FREE Yoga

Free your mind and body from holiday stress with a FREE Yoga session in the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby. Bring your own mat for this movement-based class led by instructors from Tapas Yoga Shala www.tapasyogashala.com. The class will take place surrounded by art while facing the windows overlooking the beautiful Mississippi River.

11:30 a.m. – Welcome to the Museum Tour

This tour is made for first-time museum visitors! Spend time with Figge staff and docents and learn fun facts about the museum’s history and collections. The tour begins in the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby.

1 – 3 p.m. – Art Activity

Give a gift from the heart this season with an item handmade by you! Guests can create personalized gift coupons for their loved ones as well as a miniature painted canvas while sipping on hot cocoa, partaking in treats and listening to musical entertainment from Charlotte Blu – www.charlotteblu.com.

3 p.m. – Exhibition Tour

Explore the idea of giving with a docent guided tour of Art and Activism at Tougaloo College, a collection created through the gift of art.

4 p.m. – Vocal Ensemble QC

Wrap up the day with a concert of seasonal favorites by Vocal Ensemble Quad Cities in the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby.

Michelle Hargrave, executive director of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

“The Figge Art Museum’s mission is to bring art and people together, and with the introduction of Second Saturdays, we are excited to provide a monthly free day, enhancing accessibility and encouraging a deeper connection between our community and the arts,” said Michelle Hargrave, executive director of the Figge.

“Complementing this initiative, we continue our commitment to free admission and programs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. with ‘Thursdays at the Figge,’ ensuring multiple opportunities for everyone to engage with the art on view,” she said.

Second Saturdays will be a regular feature at the Figge, occurring every second Saturday through the end of 2026.

For more information, visit the museum website HERE.