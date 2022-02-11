Shakespeared returns to The Black Box Theatre (1623 5th Ave., Moline) on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The improvisational comedy show features a cast who create a long-lost Shakespearean play using suggestions from the audience. Blending classic iambic pentameter and vernacular vulgarity, this show is hilarious, not highbrow, according to the event description. Come hither and have a good time with local comedy!

Tickets are $10 and available through theblackboxtheatre.com or at the door. At this time, masks are still being worn at The Black Box. All uncensored shows are intended for audiences 18 and over. Coming up on March 19th is long-form comedy by Wisenheimer.

The next BBT full-length play will be Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists,” March 3-12. The 2016 feisty, feminist comedy is about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

“This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world,” according to a synopsis. For more information about Black Box, visit their website.