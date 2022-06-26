The 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, Iowa, will have a special event to celebrate the Fourth of July under the stars for the entire family, featuring the 2021 movie “Sing 2.”

There will be a $5-per-vehicle admission fee. The first 50 vehicles admitted will receive a 61 Drive In frisbee, and everyone who attends will receive a FREE glow stick until supplies are gone, according to a Sunday release from the theater (located 36 miles north of Davenport).

Prior to the movie at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, they will have FREE activities for all to participate in – a bounce house, petting zoo, train rides, face painting, giveaways and other fun. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and movie will start at approximately 9 p.m. or dusk.

The 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive-ins still operating across the state of Iowa, and they are noted for their grass field so patrons can bring along a radio and lawn chair while watching the movie.

“We love providing first-run movies, as well as family and budget friendly entertainment,” the 61 Drive-In release said. “We pride ourselves on not only providing affordable quality entertainment with our state-of-the-art digital projection system, but also providing a family-friendly environment with free train rides, swing set, sand box, basketball court, whiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball for our guests.”

The concession stand also offers a large variety of treats and goodies, including movie popcorn. They also allow customers to bring their own food if they’d like and tailgate prior to the movie.

For more information, visit the theater’s website.