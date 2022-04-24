Six Appeal and the George Maurer Group will return to Burlington, Iowa, to close Civic Music Association’s 2021-2022 season, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29.

The two groups were last in town to perform at Civic Music’s first outdoor concert in September 2020. This time, the performance is scheduled in the usual location, Burlington Memorial Auditorium, 200 N. Front St., Burlington, a news release says.

Beginning as a collegiate hobby in 2006 at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, Six Appeal developed into a professional ensemble based in Minneapolis in 2010. In 2012, they won the National Harmony Sweepstakes Championships, securing their place in the a cappella community. In 2018 and 2019, the group traveled to Moscow, where they competed and won the grand prize at the world’s largest a cappella competition both years.

Maurer’s versatility on the piano and keyboard lands him in all kinds of talented company. He arranges music for orchestras and plays the piano for the nationally touring Midtown Men, starred as the original lead of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys. He performs with renowned orchestras like the Boston Pops. Maurer also interviews and accompanies fellow musicians in front of a live audience in his intimate “Stripped Down” series. In addition, he performs in rock band Collective Unconscious’s wildly popular tribute shows for The Band’s “The Last Waltz,” and the Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds.”

Information for the upcoming 2022-2023 Civic Music Association season will be available at this performance. Patrons are encouraged to reserve their seats early. Burlington Civic Music season subscriptions are available by calling 319-752-0336. Single-show tickets ($35 adults/$10 students) may be purchased from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and the night of the show at Memorial Auditorium.