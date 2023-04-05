The “John Lodge: Days of Future Passed” tour will be on stage July 14 at The Adler Theatre, Davenport.

John Lodge – vocalist, songwriter and bass player of the Moody Blues – will play the iconic album “Days of Future Passed” in its entirety, according to a news release.

Lodge, member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, together with his 10,000 Light Years Band, will perform the groundbreaking album with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES, the release says.

The show will also feature a first half set of Moody Blues’ classics, including all of Lodge’s hits, including “Ride My See-Saw,” “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band),” and “Isn’t Life Strange,” to name just a few, plus tributes to all his band mates, as he continues in his quest to “keep all the Moody Blues’ music alive.”

FILE – Graeme Edge, drummer for The Moody Blues, waves on the red carpet before the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony April 14, 2018, in Cleveland. Edge, a drummer and co-founder of the band, has died. He was 80. The band’s frontman, Justin Hayward, confirmed Edge’s death Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, on the group’s website. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Hayward called Edge the backbone of the British rock band. The band’s last album was released in 2003. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

“In the Moodies I always wanted to bring our ‘Days of Future Passed’ show to the fans across America, and in February and March of this year, I brought the show to the NE and Florida. I’m both delighted and humbled at how the fans embraced the show, and really happy to now announce that I will be bringing the show to the Midwest and West Coast. It’s so very special to me to have Graeme’s voice on stage with me, and I’m grateful to Jon Davison who does such an incredible job on ‘Nights’ and ‘Tuesday Afternoon.'”

“To me the Moodies were always about the different writers and vocalists, and I’m so proud to be able to continue to do this with Jon and my 10,000 Light Years Band. As I said at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this album changed our lives forever, but it’s the fans that matter and I am so glad that we can continue to keep the Moody Blues music alive for them.”

Days of Future Passed celebrated its 55th Anniversary in November 2022, and Lodge wanted to do something special to celebrate the album. Edge passed away in 2021. He had already recorded a special version of “Late Lament” for Lodge. Lodge’s great friend and son-in-law Jon Davison (of YES) had recorded “Nights in White Satin,” and so the stage was set.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 01: Musician Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues performs at the Nokia Theatre on November 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lodge went into the studio and began work with his musical director, Alan Hewitt, on the new show, his hope being that he could not only honor his lost friends Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge, and his other band mates Justin Hayward and Mike Pinder, but also reimagine it for today.

The show, based around the simple tale of “a day in the life of an everyday man,” will highlight all that made Days of Future Passed the ground-breaking album that it was – arguably the start of progressive rock with its fusion of rock and symphonic sound. The show retains the core emotion of the original album and recreates its incredible orchestration, but at the same time it also brings in a modern feel thanks to the great strides in fidelity, and the maturity that comes with the passing of the years.

Listen to “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Peak Hour,” and more fill the room, and you’ll be taken back to 1967, but at the same time, you’ll hear what John has brought to this new version in his vocals, bass and harmonies, and how he sees the album 55 years later. In its own way, it can also be said to be a reflection of Lodge’s own life, the release says.

