Moline’s Spotlight Theatre (1800 7th Ave.) is opening the 2016 musical “Tuck Everlasting” tonight, June 3, and it will run this weekend and next.

Performances will start at 7 p.m. June 3, 4, 10, and 11, and 2 p.m. Sundays, June 5 and 12.

In the story (based on the popular 1975 children’s novel by Natalie Babbitt), 11-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined.

When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life, according to a synopsis. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Based on best-selling children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, “Tuck Everlasting” features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen, according to a Spotlight release.

“I could not have asked for a better cast, staff and pit to share this experience with,” Spotlight co-owner Sara Tubbs posted Friday on Facebook, noting this is her first on-stage performance in two and a half years. “This show is the most beautiful production I have ever been a part of. Not only is everyone beautiful on stage, but they are beautiful people off stage too.”

The Flavor Train QC food truck will be setting up outside of The Spotlight for each “Tuck Everlasting” performance, starting at 6 p.m. for evening shows and 1 p.m. for matinees. For tickets and more information, visit the Spotlight website.