The Spotlight Theatre (1800 7th Ave., Moline) is holding a major benefit Friday night, Aug. 12, in an effort to raise $10,000 for a new sound system.

“A Year in The Light at The Spotlight” — including a catered dinner and performances — is aimed to completely update the sound system in the theater to provide a better experience for audiences. Dinner and show ticket options are available, with a meal provided by Bridges Catering.

Tickets for Friday’s benefit range from $20 to $50, and include a silent auction and giveaways.

There will be a silent auction as well as exciting giveaways. Performances will include excerpts from the Spotlight Main Stage and Children’s Company shows from the past year. The Blueprint Bar + Lounge will be open, as well as favorite desserts provided by Green Room Bakery. The schedule of events is:

5 p.m. — Doors open with a cocktail hour.

— Doors open with a cocktail hour. 6 p.m. — Dinner served downstairs in The Spotlight Studio.

— Dinner served downstairs in The Spotlight Studio. 8 p.m. — Show begins and the silent auction closes at the end of intermission. (Winners will be announced at the end of the show)

Ticket prices are $50 for dinner and VIP Show Seat (VIP are for table seats on theatre floor); $40 for dinner and show (general admission seating), and $20 for the show only. Silent auction gift baskets include “Hamilton” tickets plus other related goodies, and tickets for the QC Storm, River Bandits, The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum, Adventureland and many more.

Spotlight co-owner Brent Tubbs said Monday said the four-year-old theater sound system has been unreliable and really needs updating.

“We’ve always been kind of battling with it ever since we moved in,” he said, noting ideally the theater would like to get new body microphones and a digital sound mixer.

“Whatever funds we do raise this night, we are looking to put towards new microphones to begin with and start there and anything above and beyond that, we would love to start looking at the new digital mixer,” Tubbs said. “The first goal is to get new microphones. A big part of that is, with our all of our kids shows. The kids shows that we do have always have the biggest casts of any of the shows that we do.”

Simply replacing the 20 body mics they have may cost $14,000, he said. “That’s the thing with microphones, as they are not cheap.”

The children’s shows typically have casts of more than 30 kids each, and the theater has 20 mics.

“They function, but you know there’s always the unforeseen pop or crackle, and every once in awhile, a microphone will just go out,” Tubbs said. “We did actually purchase one new microphone in this past year as a trial run, and it is a great mic. So those are the ones that we’re looking at replacing everything.”

The current sound mixing board is up in the theater balcony.

“We have talked for several years now about just moving that whole unit kind of down to the corner,” Tubbs said. “But that kind of becomes a battle as well, because then we’d be blocking an exit. The power is also an issue down there as well, so we would have to run more power to that corner. So, as I kind of started talking to sound people, they said, the easiest fix is to just get a digital mixer and that way, the sound person literally runs the sound from an iPad, and they can be anywhere in the theater.”

The goal for Friday is to raise $10,000 from the benefit, he said.

The night will present one or two selections from Spotlight shows (main and children’s) over the past year-plus. “It’s going to be a great night — a lot of music and we’re kind of touching on each show and sharing some fun stories from behind the scenes,” said Tubbs, who will serve as emcee.

The dinner menu options will be:

Entrees – Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken, Vegetarian Lasagna

Sides – Green Beans Almandine, Sour Cream & Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Wild Rice Mix, Fresh Fruit Medley, Pasta Salad Vinaigrette, Caesar Salad

For tickets and more information, visit the Spotlight website.