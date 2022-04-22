St. Ambrose University piano professor Marian Lee will take part in a special concert Saturday, April 23rd at 7 p.m., when she plays one of the most iconic piano concertos of all time.

Lee will perform the Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 (1875) with the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra at the Wesley United Methodist Church (400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine).

“After having studied this concerto in Moscow, Russia while on a Fulbright grant, It’s finally a dream come true for me to play it with orchestra,” she said this week. Tickets are $15 and students are free (college students please bring ID). For MSO tickets, click here.

Lee won the Artists International Award and was a Fulbright Scholar at Moscow Conservatory in 1991. She earned her doctor of musical arts degree in piano at Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, and both a master’s and bachelor’s in piano performance from The Juilliard School, New York. Lee earned a post-graduate certificate in piano at Moscow State Conservatory.

She’s performed at New York City’s Carnegie and Steinway Halls, at the Kennedy and Lincoln Centers, given an exclusive recital at the Hermitage Theatre in the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia; and was featured on a nationally live televised broadcast in Tchaikovsky Hall Moscow, Russia. Lee has performed also on Iowa Public Radio’s Steinway Cafe, and is a popular soloist around the QC area.

She also will perform Sunday, May 1st at 2 p.m., at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. She will play with QCSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz, in a QCSO Up Close with Naha & Marian concert, in a fun program of music by Astor Piazzolla, Eugène Ysaÿe, Gabriela Lena Frank, Pablo de Sarasate, and Johann Sebastian Bach.

The May 1 concert is $23 for adults and $8 for students with ID (live stream/digital access also is available). For Up Close tickets, click here.

“It’s been a crazy year and funny enough, despite COVID, I’ve never been more busy performing than I have the last two years,” Lee said. “Thank you to those of you who have been able to make any of my concerts — I always appreciate whenever people make time out of their busy schedules to hear live music (or live streamed) and come out to support me. I am awfully blessed!”