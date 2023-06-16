Suzon Robbins has fond memories of decades past at the old Stage 2 teen club in Bettendorf.

As the event coordinator at Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, she’s organized a reunion tonight (June 16) from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, featuring the original DJ extraordinaire, Shane Brown.

“Bettendorf had a really cool teen club — it was awesome,” Robbins said recently of Stage 2. “Everyone from all the schools would come and we would drink pop and eat cheap pizza and DANCE!!!!”

Admission is $10 at the door and there will be a cash bar. For more information on Skylark, visit its Facebook page HERE.