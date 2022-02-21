On Presidents’ Day (fittingly) Monday, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse announced auditions for the kids’ musical, “Grace for President,” to be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

“Grace for President” is a star-spangled musical. One day in class, Grace Campbell discovered there has never been a female president. Frustrated by the lack of female faces in the White House, Grace decides she wants to be president and inspires a school election. Through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate and find the fun and hilarity in the wonderful world of politics!

Director for this delightful children’s show is Ashley Mills Becher, who recently directed the beloved children’s musical “Seussical,” and has performed in Circa ‘21 shows “Winter Wonderland,” “Saturday Night Fever,” and “Holiday Inn.” Quad Cities’ favorite Shelley Walljasper, who recently was music director for “Seussical,” and has performed in Circa shows such as “Disenchanted,” “Church Basement Ladies,” and “Elf the Musical,” will be stepping in again as music director.

All roles in this professional production are paid. A complete breakdown of characters and requirements can be found at circa21.com/auditions.

Production dates, including two weeks of rehearsals, are March 31 – May 14, 2022. Performances are on selected mornings and afternoons. Those 18 and older who are interested in auditioning should dress comfortably, bring resume and photo, and prepare 16 bars of an up-tempo musical theater song.

Accompanist will be provided; no a cappella or tracks are allowed. You will be asked to read from the script and learn a short dance combination.

Questions should be sent to Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com.