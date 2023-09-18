The Playcrafters Executive Board has announced its Mainstage and Barn Owl Season for 2024.

The Mainstage shows will be:

“Harvey,” by Mary Chase, directed by Jake Ladd (February 9-11 and 16-18)

by Mary Chase, directed by Jake Ladd (February 9-11 and 16-18) “The House of Blue Leaves,” by John Guare, directed by Kathy Graham (May 17-19 and 24-26)

by John Guare, directed by Kathy Graham (May 17-19 and 24-26) “Bad Seed, ” by Maxwell Anderson, adapted from the novel by William March, director TBA (June 14-16 and 21-23)

” by Maxwell Anderson, adapted from the novel by William March, director TBA (June 14-16 and 21-23) “Charlotte’s Web,” by Joseph Robinette, based on the book by E.B. White, director TBA (July 19-21 and 26-28)

by Joseph Robinette, based on the book by E.B. White, director TBA (July 19-21 and 26-28) “A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Mike Schulz (Sept. 13-15 and 20-22)

by Tennessee Williams, directed by Mike Schulz (Sept. 13-15 and 20-22) “The Humans,” by Stephen Karam, directed by Jane Watson (Oct. 18-20 and 25-27)

The 2024 Barn Owl season will feature:

“Paint Night” by Carey Crim, director TBA (March 15-17 and 22-24)

by Carey Crim, director TBA (March 15-17 and 22-24) “Life Sucks,” by Aaron Posner, sort of adapted from “Uncle Vanya” by Anton Chekhov, directed by Madison Duling (Nov. 15-17 and 22-24).

Playcrafters (4950 35th Ave., Moline) is seeking directors for three of the 2024 shows. This application can be found HERE and is due by October 20th at 11:59 p.m. If you have any questions about the application, email office@playcrafters.com.

For more information on Playcrafters, visit its website HERE.