Due to overwhelming fan requests, 10 new dates have been added to Styx and REO Speedwagon’s “Live & UnZoomed” co-headlining summer ’22 tour, including a Sept. 6, 2022 date at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center.

With special guest Loverboy, the legendary Midwest rockers will now bring their epic rock ‘n’ roll show to 45 cities across the nation. Produced by Live Nation, the “Live & UnZoomed” tour kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and will now draw to a close on Sept. 18 at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine.

In December, the bands unveiled the tour with this hilarious video HERE, and have now released an additional clip, including outtakes from the original, for the new dates. See that video HERE.

General public tickets for the new “Live & UnZoomed” dates will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, February 15 at 10am local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. “Live & UnZoomed” tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, is one of the 10 added venues for the new Live & UnZoomed tour.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive “Hi Infidelity” in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”

That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S.

REO Speedwagon is (L-R) Bryan Hitt, Bruce Hall, Kevin Cronin, Dave Amato, and Neal Doughty.

From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified Platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” and many more.

Styx has a new album, “Crash of the Crown,” which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The multi-Platinum rockers–James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals)–released their 17th album last June.

Styx is (L-R) James “JY” Young, Chuck Panozzo, Lawrence Gowan, Tommy Shaw, Todd Sucherman, and Ricky Phillips.

They released more new music on Sept. 17, 2021, “The Same Stardust” EP. Available on blue 12-inch vinyl only, featuring two brand-new songs on side one (“The Same Stardust” and “Age of Entropia”), as well as five live performances on side two of some of Styx’s classic hits previously heard during their “Styx Fix” livestreams that have been keeping fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including “Mr. Roboto,” “Man In The Wilderness,” “Miss America,” “Radio Silence,” and “Renegade.” It’s available worldwide on all digital platforms.

For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean – both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene.

Loverboy is (L-R) Paul Dean (Guitar), Matt Frenette (Drums), Mike Reno (vocals), Ken Sinnaeve (Bass), and Doug Johnson (Keys).

Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”