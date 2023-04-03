The Galva Arts Council on Monday announced its lineup for the fifth-annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series presented by Regional Media.

Held at Wiley Park in Galva, these Sunday concerts start May 28, 2023 and are an opportunity for community members of all ages to enjoy free live music in a picnic-style setting. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during concerts.

Bandits On The Run (folk/pop) is scheduled to play on Sunday, July 23.

Admission to the concerts is free and attendees are encouraged to invite friends, family, and neighbors for an opportunity to meet new friends and celebrate the summer season, according to a Monday release.

The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is one part of a larger nationwide network of live music events which has made Henry County a destination for experiencing family-friendly live music in intimate settings year-round, the release said.

The pop/dance artist Alisabeth Von Presley will perform in Galva on June 25.

The 2023 lineup includes the following acts:

May 28 – 7000apart (pop/folk), The Empty Pockets (rock/pop)

June 4 – Gizzae (reggae), Parranderos Latin Combo (Latin)

June 11 – Dylan Doyle (blues), Bywater Call (southern soul)

June 18 – Laney Jones (pop/rock), Caleb Caudle (Americana/folk/country)

June 25 – Alisabeth Von Presley (pop/dance), Mucca Pazza (marching band)

Parranderos Latin Combo is scheduled for June 4 at Wiley Park.

July 9 – Seth Walker (Americana), Kings & Associates (Australian blues/rock)

July 16 – Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps (rock), Tami Neilson (New Zealand country/soul)

July 23 – Mean Mary (folk), Bandits On The Run (folk/pop)

July 30 – Aoife Scott (Celtic), Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers (zydeco)

August 6 – Rachel Brooke (country), Rye Davis Music (country)

The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is made possible by generous community support. To learn more, visit the series website HERE.