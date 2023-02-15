Mockingbird On Main will open its 2023 season with the award-winning “Driving Miss Daisy” on Friday, Feb. 17, and it will play for two weekends at the theater, 320 Main St., Davenport.

The 1989 film — directed by Bruce Beresford, with a screenplay by Alfred Uhry, based on his 1987 play — starred Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman. At the 62nd Academy Awards, “Driving Miss Daisy” earned nine nominations, and won four: Best Picture, Best Actress (for Tandy), Best Makeup, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in Atlanta and spans 25 years, from 1948 to 1973. When Daisy Wertham, a stubborn, elderly Southern widow, crashes her new car into the neighbor’s garage, her son, Boolie, forces her to take on a chauffeur. He employs Hoke Coleburn, much to her chagrin, according to a synopsis.

Shelley Walljasper as Daisy and Bradley Heinrichs as Boolie in the new production.

At first, Daisy refuses to rely on a black man to get her from one place to the next and Hoke spends two weeks sitting in the kitchen doing nothing. Gradually, however, Daisy’s prejudices are broken down and, against all odds, he becomes her best friend.

Daisy teaches Hoke to read and write, while Hoke encourages Daisy to let go of her insecurities.

“Alfred Uhry’s delicate drama explores the experience of aging while the world around you moves forwards at great pace,” according to the Mockingbird on Main release.

Shelley Walljasper and Joe Obleton in the new “Driving Miss Daisy” at Mockingbird on Main in downtown Davenport.

Directed by Jeremy Littlejohn, “Driving Miss Daisy” stars Shelley Walljasper as Daisy, Bradley Heinrichs as Boolie, and Joseph Obleton as Hoke.

“Driving Miss Daisy” will open on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.., with performances continuing on Feb. 18, 24, 25 at 8 p.m. The Mockingbird operates under a “Pay What You Can” model in an effort to make theatre accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit the Mockingbird website HERE.