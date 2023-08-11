The Galesburg Community Chorus will begin rehearsals for its 2023 fall concert on Monday, Aug. 21st from 7 to 9 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesburg, 101 N. Prairie St.

All are welcome to join, no auditions are necessary, and masks are optional. Dues are $10 a semester, and music fees are $5 a semester. Students are not required to pay dues.

A concert by the Galesburg Community Chorus.

The concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, and will feature Martin Palmeri’s “Misa a Buenos Aires.”

Also known as “Misatango,” the work combines a choral Mass structure (in Latin) with tango dance music and has quickly become a beloved staple of the modern choral repertoire, according to a GCC release.

The “Mistango” premiered in 1996 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Charles Gorczynski, a Minneapolis-based composer and performer, will be featured on the bandoneon — traditional tango instrument. The work was premiered in 1996 in Buenos Aires. The Galesburg performance will be directed by Dr. Justin Swearinger.

Sponsors of this season’s concerts include the Galesburg Community Foundation, the City of Galesburg, and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

The Galesburg Community Chorus, directed by Dr. Tim Pahel, is the oldest community music organization in the Galesburg area and is currently celebrating its 78th anniversary.