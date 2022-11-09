Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 for three major concerts in early 2023 at Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

Tanya Tucker is a 64-year-old country music veteran, having a storied career that began when she was just 13, according to a Rhythm City release. After performing “Delta Dawn” in 1972, she took the country world by storm with more hits including “Love’s the Answer,” “What’s Your Mama’s Name,” “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone).”

Tucker was also the subject of a documentary alongside music star Brandi Carlile, called “The Return of Tanya Tucker featuring Brandi Carlile.” The film was positively received, holding a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tickets for her January 19 Davenport show are $35 to $65, available starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 HERE.

The Commodores will perform on Jan. 8, 2023.

One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk groups of all time, The Commodores’ Walter “Clyde” Orange, James Dean “JD” Nicholas and William “WAK” King have influenced both artists young and old and in all genres with their classic songs, according to their bio.

Tickets for their Jan. 8 show are also $35 to $65, available starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 HERE.

T.I. will play Rhythm City on March 18, 2023.

Tip “T.I.” Harris is a Grammy-winning recording artist who has left an indelible mark on the world of music and pop culture. selling over 10 million albums in the U.S. alone. Tip is also an actor and producer who appears in the Marvel film “Ant Man & The Wasp” as well as “Glow Up,” a music drama he also co-produced as part of the PepsiCo’s Creators League.

Tickets to his March show are $55 to $100, available starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 HERE.