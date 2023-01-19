The Jan. 19 Tanya Tucker concert at Rhythm City has been rescheduled for March 24, 2023.

Due to an illness, Tanya Tucker’s concert scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center has been cancelled.

A new performance is scheduled for Friday, March 24, 2023. Guests with tickets to the January 19 performance will be provided tickets to the new performance. Individuals who cannot make the new performance can contact The Market at Rhythm City Casino for a full refund.

Rhythm City apologizes for any inconvenience. For more information on Tucker, visit her website HERE.