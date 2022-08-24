The Texas Tenors will start the Burlington Civic Music season on a high note.

The three-time Emmy Award-winning trio will perform a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and pop music with breathtaking vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium, 200 N. Front St..

Their appearance is sponsored by the Harry and Virginia Murray Foundation. The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, according to an event release. In 2019, Billboard Magazine named them the No. 10 Classical Artist in the World. They’re the most-successful touring group in the history of “America’s Got Talent.”

The Texas Tenors have performed more than 1,400 concerts in the last 10 years. Classically trained and versatile, their artistry blends vocals as they move from Bruno Mars to Puccini and from American pop to Italian classics, the release says. The trio’s roots are deep in Iowa and Missouri, but their musical borders are boundless.

Burlington Civic Music season subscriptions are available by calling 319-752-0336. Single-show tickets ($45 adults/$10 students) may be purchased from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and the night of the show at Memorial Auditorium.

For more information, visit the Burlington Civic Music website.